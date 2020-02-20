Public Safety Log (Feb. 20)

No guns here — 9:10 p.m. Sunday, 750 NE Circle Blvd. An officer was dispatched to the AMC Theater after multiple callers reported that a male with a gun was entering the cineplex. The callers were responding to a message sent by the suspect’s date. The officer determined the male suspect did not have a firearm with him but did have an airsoft gun in a backpack, which he had left in a vehicle. The parties were separated, and their parents were called to pick them up.

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Assault and theft — 2:10 p.m. Feb. 11, 25300 block Green Peak Road, Monroe. A deputy was dispatched to a report of an assault. The victim, an 80-year-old man, was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis for treatment of injuries sustained in the assault. In addition, the deputy reported that a 2012 Cadillac CTS-V sedan and $312 in cash were stolen. David George Urbach, 39, of Monroe was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, second-degree theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.