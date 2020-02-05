Public Safety Log (Feb. 5)

ALBANY POLICE
Exposure — 6:24 p.m. Saturday, 1600 block Pacific Blvd., Albany. A 15-year-old female reported that a man sitting in a light green four-door sedan was exposing himself.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Scammed — 9:30 a.m. Monday, 38000 block Gilkey Road, Scio. A woman reported that someone allegedly working for Apple had called her and told her she needed to pay $500 for fraud protection. She provided her debit card information and then realized it was a scam. She lost $500, plus an additional $495, which was removed from her account.
Missing plate — noon Monday, 200 bock East Bishop Way, Brownsville. A caller reported that someone had stolen the license plate from her vehicle and replaced it with a different stolen plate. The seized stolen plate was returned to Clackamas County.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII crash — 4:40 p.m. Jan. 21, Highway 99W at West Ingram Island Road, Monroe. A deputy dispatched to a report of a single-vehicle crash determined that a 1997 BMW 328 sedan traveling south on Highway 99W had gone off the highway near West Ingram Island Road, crashing into a fence and shearing off a power pole. The driver, Christopher Brian Reid, 37, of Monroe, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (drugs).
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Elude — Timothy Wayne Spencer, 49, of Albany, was charged with felony and misdemeanor attempt to elude (by vehicle and on foot), criminal driving while suspended or revoked, recklessly endangering another person and two counts of second-degree criminal trespass. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday and the Oregon State Police investigated the case.
Failure to report — Ronald Drury, 58, of Sweet Home, was charged with failure to report as a sex offender. The crime allegedly occurred between November and February and was investigated by the Sweet Home Police Department.