Public Safety Log (Feb. 5)

ALBANY POLICE

Exposure — 6:24 p.m. Saturday, 1600 block Pacific Blvd., Albany. A 15-year-old female reported that a man sitting in a light green four-door sedan was exposing himself.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Scammed — 9:30 a.m. Monday, 38000 block Gilkey Road, Scio. A woman reported that someone allegedly working for Apple had called her and told her she needed to pay $500 for fraud protection. She provided her debit card information and then realized it was a scam. She lost $500, plus an additional $495, which was removed from her account.

Missing plate — noon Monday, 200 bock East Bishop Way, Brownsville. A caller reported that someone had stolen the license plate from her vehicle and replaced it with a different stolen plate. The seized stolen plate was returned to Clackamas County.

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF