LINN COUNTY
SHERIFF
DUII arrest — Anthone Brown, 19, was charged with reckless driving and DUII about 7 a.m. Sunday after crashing a vehicle into a ditch. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Scam? — A caller in the 34000 block of Swank Drive reported a scam that looks like a census questionnaire about 6:11 p.m. Sunday. The caller did not provide any personal information and did not give out money.
Driving while suspended, etc. — About 9:26 p.m. Sunday, a driver in the 1300 block of South Sixth in Lebanon was cited for driving while suspended, no insurance, no registration after a deputy pulled the vehicle over because the rear license plate could not be read.
Oops — About 2:51 a.m. Monday, Deputies and Sweet Home Police officers were conducting canine training in the 1300 block of 22nd Avenue in Sweet Home when a man rode up on a bicycle without a headlight. He immediately ran off when confronted by deputies. Deputies later located the man and he was arrested on outstanding warrants.
ALBANY POLICE
Burglary attempt — About 6:30 a.m. Friday, a caller in the 1700 block of Seventh Avenue in Albany, reported that someone had tried to force open the lock on a door at Tim’s Top Shop. It didn't appear that entry had been made.
Burglary — About 3:38 p.m. Friday, a caller at Redwood Square Apartments in the 2200 block of Waverly Drive reported that there was damage and items missing from a vacant apartment. Windows were broken and missing, shelving was gone, and six knobs on the oven were missing as well as burners and drip pans. The kitchen sink faucet was also missing.
Domestic assault — Bobby Joe Palomo, 36, of Albany, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault after allegedly breaking his father’s nose about 1 a.m. Sunday at 125 Waverly Drive. Palomo had a blood alcohol content of 2.2 percent. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Rollover — At 11:29 p.m. Thursday, dispatchers sent an officer to the Crystal Lake Boat Ramp at 100 SE Fisher Lane for a single-vehicle rollover crash. The officer found a Toyota 4-Runner with a fire in the engine compartment which spread and engulfed the vehicle. The driver, who had safely gotten out of the vehicle with his passenger, reportedly admitted to making excessively fast turns in the parking lot and hitting a curb, causing his vehicle to roll. The driver, an 18-year-old Corvallis man, was cited for reckless driving and reckless endangerment.
BENTON COUNTY
SHERIFF
Burglary — A 37-year-old Adair Village woman came to the Law Enforcement Center at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to report a burglary that happened the day before. She said someone entered her house in the 100 block of Northeast Azalea Drive and stole a small amount of marijuana, four Xanax pills and an unopened bottle of vodka.
Theft by deception — At 4 p.m. Friday a deputy was dispatched to a house in the 200 block of South Seventh Street in Monroe for a scam report. A 65-year-old woman said she might have been ripped off while trying to obtain a loan over the internet. She said the lender had asked for a $50 Google Play card to secure the loan, which she provided. When the lender contacted her again asking for an additional $200, she became suspicious and called authorities. She was advised to contact the Federal Trade Commission.
LINN COUNTY
CIRCUIT COURT
From Friday afternoon
Attempt to elude — Samuel Wyatt Dennis, 21, of Bend, was charged with felony attempt to elude (by vehicle), interfering with a peace officer, possession of methamphetamine and criminal driving while suspended or revoked. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Heroin dealing — Skyler Kobernik, 24, of Albany, was charged with delivery of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Dec. 6. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
From Monday afternoon
Coercion — Daniel Timothy Brumlow, 41, of Coquille, was charged with coercion, second-degree disorderly conduct, two counts of interference with making a report, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred on Friday. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Felony assault — Alexandra Jeanne Helton, 23, of Albany, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault. The Albany Police Department investigated the case, and according to the agency, Helton allegedly scratched and pulled clumps of hair from a man who was holding a baby in the 400 block of Montgomery Street on Saturday.
Failure to appear — Matthew Allen Pitts, 30, of Sweet Home, was charged with felony first-degree failure to appear. The crime allegedly occurred on Nov. 29. In a separate case, Pitts was indicted on charges of third-degree theft, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon. Those crimes allegedly occurred on June 13.
Supplying contraband — Ashley Nicole Pruitt, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of supplying contraband, possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance – suboxone. The Linn County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.