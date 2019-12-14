Public Safety Log (Dec. 14)

ALBANY POLICE

Weapons charge — Thursday, 3100 block Santiam Highway. Jordan Tyler Gabrielli, 27, was charged with being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon and parole violation. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

Heroin possession — Alexander John Ordeman, 29, was charged with felony possession of heroin in the 500 block of Chicago St. He was arrested on a charge of failure to appear.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Counterfeit money — 11:53 a.m. Thursday, 1200 block Long St. A caller reported receiving a counterfeit $20 bill. The business at the location has video of incident.

Cougar sighting — 11:57 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block 47th Ave. A caller reported seeing a cougar near the water treatment plant.

Building damaged — 12:25 p.m. Thursday, Foster Lake Mall, 5480 Main St. A caller reported that a vehicle hit the building. Damage estimates were unknown.

