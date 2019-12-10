Public Safety Log (Dec. 10)

ALBANY POLICE
Public indecency — 5 p.m. Friday, 1600 black of Elm St. Terry Kim Nikell, 57, was charged with public indecency and lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Strangulation — Saturday, 1100 block Crystal Lake Drive SE. Joshua Wayne Noble, 41, was charged with strangulation and felony fourth-degree assault involving an adult female. Both crimes were labeled as domestic violence.
Firearm charge — Sunday, 3400 block Oak St. SE. Jordan Matthew Gelder, 18, was charged with probation violation and unlawful possession of a firearm.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Suspicious behavior — 11:16 p.m., Friday, 1600 block NW Monroe Avenue. A woman reported she was sitting in her car when a man she didn't know got into the backseat. She ran into a nearby restaurant to call police. Police found no one in her vehicle or nearby.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Vehicle damaged — 10:22 a.m. Sunday, 45000 block Sunnyside Road, near Sweet Home. A caller reported that his vehicle became stuck Saturday evening after he attempted to turn around on the Middle Santiam road. When he went back for it, he discovered a broken rear window and damaged passenger-side mirror, plus the theft of a wallet and tool kit.
Missing firearm — 1:25 p.m. Sunday, 100 block East A St., Halsey. A caller reported the theft of a firearm valued at $400 from a vehicle.
Felony elude — 3:29 p.m. Sunday, 2700 block Old Salem Road NE, Albany. Jacob Dewar, 22, was charged with felony attempt to elude and reckless driving.
Gunshot wound — 4:28 p.m. Sunday, 29000 block Harvest Drive, Tangent. An 18-year-old male reportedly shot himself in the abdomen with a .22 caliber pistol while trying to un-jam a cartridge. He was taken by private vehicle to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Assault — 1:19 p.m. Sunday, 300 block Holley Road. Ricky Dale Becknal, 60, was charged with first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault. According to reports, he went to an apartment building looking for his girlfriend. A man told him she was not at home. Becknal allegedly struck the man several times while entering the apartment without permission. He was booked and lodged at the Linn County Jail.