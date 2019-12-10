Public Safety Log (Dec. 10)

ALBANY POLICE

Public indecency — 5 p.m. Friday, 1600 black of Elm St. Terry Kim Nikell, 57, was charged with public indecency and lodged at the Linn County Jail.

Strangulation — Saturday, 1100 block Crystal Lake Drive SE. Joshua Wayne Noble, 41, was charged with strangulation and felony fourth-degree assault involving an adult female. Both crimes were labeled as domestic violence.

Firearm charge — Sunday, 3400 block Oak St. SE. Jordan Matthew Gelder, 18, was charged with probation violation and unlawful possession of a firearm.

CORVALLIS POLICE

Suspicious behavior — 11:16 p.m., Friday, 1600 block NW Monroe Avenue. A woman reported she was sitting in her car when a man she didn't know got into the backseat. She ran into a nearby restaurant to call police. Police found no one in her vehicle or nearby.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF