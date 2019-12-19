Public Safety Log (Dec. 19)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Aggressive driver — 3:55 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block NE Santiam Blvd., Mill City. A deputy saw a Porsche pass four vehicles, including his vehicle and a 53-foot-long semi. The Porsche's driver was warned for aggressive driving.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Fraud — 10:39 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block 23rd Ave. A caller reported the unlawful use of his credit card and a resulting charge of about $500.

Stolen pistol — 3:13 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block 7th Ave. A caller reported an overnight vehicle break-in that resulted in the loss of a pistol valued at about $1,200.

Forgery — 3:46 p.m. Tuesday, 3000 block Main St. Crystal Dawn Strickland, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree forgery and first-degree theft. Strickland was booked and lodged at the Linn County Jail.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Robbery trial set — From Tuesday afternoon. Carlos Carlos Rosales-Ochoa, 35, of Salem, is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Jan. 17. Rosales-Ochoa is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft.