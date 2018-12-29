ALBANY POLICE
Missing cash — Between 11:40 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Thursday, 2000 block 36th Avenue. A caller reported $1,500 in cash missing from a residence. Someone had removed a screen and opened a window.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen equipment — 10 a.m. Thursday, 38000 block North Main Street, Scio. A caller reported a school district maintenance vehicle break-in. A Stihl backpack leaf blower ($600) and a Stihl trimmer ($300) were taken.
Bank card issues — 10:32 a.m. Thursday, 38000 block South Ruby Loop, Scio. A caller reported that although her bank card was not stolen, its numbers were used twice for a total of $1,055 in unauthorized charges. Purchases were for clothing and a designer handbag. Her bank froze the account and flagged activity.