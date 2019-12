Public Safety Log (Dec. 6)

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Assault — From Tuesday afternoon. Jesse Ryan Anderson of Albany was charged with third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency. The victim of the crimes was a child younger than 10, according to court paperwork.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Dueling accidents — 8:11 a.m. Wednesday, 2600 block Falk Road and Lake Creek Drive, near Halsey. A vehicle drove through an intersection and into a farm field; another did the exact same thing around the same time.

Fraud — 1:16 p.m. Tuesday, 33000 block Ford Mill Road, Lebanon. A caller reported the unauthorized purchase of three new telephones with his Verizon account at a total cost of more than $4,300.

