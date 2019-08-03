ALBANY POLICE
Reckless driving — 3:45 p.m. Thursday. James Joseph Matney of Millersburg entered the Albany Police Department, reportedly upset about some issues. He did not have a valid driver’s license and then unsuccessfully attempted to leave in a vehicle, resulting in a charge of reckless driving.
DUII — 9:51 p.m. Thursday, 3000 block Santiam Highway SE. Donovan Kindell, 42, of Albany, was charged with DUII and reckless driving after his 2018 Tesla was stopped. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Fraud — 11:53 a.m. Thursday, 45000 block Sunnyside Road, Foster. A caller reported a credit card hack that resulted in transactions from $1 to $180. The card was canceled.
Scammers? — 12:43 p.m. Thursday, 35000 block Bryant Drive, Albany. A caller reported that men were offering to make driveway repairs without proper documentation. The caller believed these men were trying to take advantage of elderly homeowners.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Friday afternoon
Felon with firearm — Gabriel Frank Garjiola, 35, of Sweet Home, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The crime allegedly occurred on Thursday and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency. The prosecution has filed a notice to seek an enhanced sentence in the case.
Vehicle theft — Michael Scott Seiber of Sweet Home was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday and the vehicle was stolen from Weyerhaeuser Co. – Lebanon Division. The Linn County Sheriff's Office was the investigating agency.