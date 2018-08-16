Subscribe for 17¢ / day

LEBANON POLICE

Stolen documents — About 5:53 a.m. Tuesday, a caller reported that someone had broken into her 2006 Honda Civic sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the alley behind Kellenberger Appliance, 21 Main St., Lebanon. Her vehicle was unlocked. Insurance and registration papers, as well as maintenance records, were taken.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Fraud — 10:21 a.m. Tuesday, West Third Street, Halsey. A woman reportedly used her brother’s credit card for gambling purposes and spent nearly $700. She was transported to Linn County Jail.

Bus shelter — 12:19 p.m. Tuesday, 30000 block of Berlin Road, Lebanon. A caller reported a tipped-over bus shelter, an ongoing issue.

Injured — 6 p.m. Tuesday, near the Thistle Creek boat ramp, Green Peter Reservoir. Eyewitnesses reported a 24-year-old woman in a 1996 Honda Integra traveling at a high rate of speed when she lost control on a curve. Her vehicle crossed both lanes of traffic and hit two trees. She was trapped in the car and extricated by the Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance staff, then transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

