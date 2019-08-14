ALBANY POLICE
Sex abuse — Dennis Matthew Phillips, 24, was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree sexual abuse - physical molestation of a female under the age of 18.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Recovered bicycle — 5:40 p.m. Thursday, 1300 SW Philomath Blvd. Two deputies located a stolen Specialized road bike at a homeless camp on the east side of Pioneer Park. The bicycle, valued at $1,650, was returned to its owner.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing tools — 7:24 a.m. Monday, 800 block Bishop Way, Brownsville. A caller reported the theft of power tools valued at more than $1,000.
Stolen bike — 11:44 a.m. Monday, 44000 block Quartzville Drive, Foster. A caller reported the theft of a black BMX bicycle valued at $500 from a campsite. It was unlocked.
Switched rake — 8:18 p.m. Monday, 27000 block High Deck Road, Foster. A caller reported that a friend had stolen her rake and replaced it with a similar one. The caller was going to handle situation on her own.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Video issue — 1:26 p.m. Monday, 1500 block Tamarack St. A caller reported that another juvenile had sent her son a video of him holding a firearm and saying he was “going to drop him.” An officer responded and counseled the youth.
Missing items — 3:48 p.m. Monday, 1200 block Second Ave. A caller reported that her former boyfriend had entered her home and taken items while she was out of town, resulting in a loss at around $155. A report was taken for first-degree burglary and second-degree theft.