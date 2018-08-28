LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Medical transport — A 68-year-old man was transported by ambulance to Santiam Hospital in Stayton about 12 p.m. Sunday after reportedly falling and spending the night outside in the 44000 block of Camp Morrison Drive near Scio.
Forest patrol — Forest deputy reported about 3 p.m. Sunday that he has given residents of a transient camp in the 51000 block of Quartzville Road, Foster, one more day to clean up the area and leave. He also contacted camps along the Bureau of Land Management properties; all were told to move on.
Photo problems — A caller in the 33000 block of Ford Mill Road, Lebanon, reported about 11 p.m. Sunday that a former boyfriend has been posting intimate photos of her on social media accounts. Investigation continues.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Criminal mischief — About 9 a.m. Friday, a caller in the 1400 block of Thirteenth Avenue reported someone slashed his vehicle’s tires and kicked in the front door of his residence. A report was taken for first-degree criminal trespass and four counts of second-degree criminal mischief.
Scammed — An elderly man was advised that he was likely being scammed about 9 a.m. Friday when he tried to get a cashier’s check at a local bank that he wanted to send overseas. Bank staffers told him numerous times this is a scam, but he has been bilked out of about $40,000 in the last few months. His son was contacted and advised of the situation.
Vehicle damaged — About 4:52 p.m. Friday, a caller in the 3000 block of Main Street reported that his father’s vehicle was stolen overnight; when the vehicle was returned the following morning, its steering column had been damaged. The estimated damage was $900.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Felony DUII — Joshua Paul Eli, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of felony driving under the influence of intoxicants, criminal driving while suspended or revoked, third-degree theft and refusal to take a test for intoxicants. The crimes allegedly occurred on May 18, and the Sweet Home Police Department was the investigating agency in the case. According to the charging document, Eli has been convicted of DUII three times in the last 10 years.