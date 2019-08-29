CORVALLIS POLICE Bicycle-vehicle collision — 11:33 a.m. Wednesday, intersection of Southeast Goodnight Avenue and Glenn Street. Cyclist Maria Orr, 70, was injured when she was struck by a 2014 Honda Odyssey driven by Gregory Obrist. Orr was cited for failing to obey a stop sign. She suffered non-serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Scammed — 3:13 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block Russell Drive, Lebanon. A caller reported being scammed out of $3,500 by someone on the telephone claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service.
Vehicle damaged — 7:55 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block Russell Street, Lebanon. A caller reported a verbal argument that escalated and resulted in $750 damage to a vehicle, with a broken windshield and side mirrors.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Robbery case plea and hearing set — From Tuesday morning. Taylor Robert Mespelt, 18, of Albany, was scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Sept. 4. Mespelt also was charged on Tuesday based on amended information with first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine. The charges stem from a reported theft of cans that the Albany Police Department investigated. Failure to report — From Wednesday afternoon. Sean Michael North, Jr., 27, of Sweet Home, was charged with failure to report as a sex offender and failure to appear on a criminal citation. The failure to report allegedly occurred on July 4. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
ARNOLD, NEIL DWAYNE Age: 19 Date Lodged: 8/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status RAPE 1 - FEMALE UNDER 12 YRS PC CHARGE 8/26/2019 CLIN $200,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 66322 8/26/2019 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 66318 8/26/2019 AMC SEX ABUSE 1 - PHYSICAL MOLEST PC CHARGE 8/26/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending SODOMY 1 - INCEST PC CHARGE 8/26/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 66317 8/26/2019 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 66319 8/26/2019 AMC $2,800 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 66320 8/26/2019 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 66321 8/26/2019 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 66323 8/26/2019 AMC
DAVIS, JIMMY PATRICK Age: 40 Date Lodged: 8/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status STRANGULATION - FEL DOMESTIC 19-06847 7/15/2019 CLIN $20,000 Pending ASSAULT 4 - FEL DOMESTIC 19-06847 7/15/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending ASSAULT 4 - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC 19CR55062/3 7/15/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
ACEVES, JEFFERY Age: 19 Date Lodged: 8/23/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DELIVER HEROIN 19CR31094 CLIN Sentenced
ACKERET, DONALD CHARLES Age: 30 Date Lodged: 8/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status BURGLARY 2 - BUSINESS SPDPC 201905540 CLIN $15,000 Pending THEFT 2 - OTHER SPDPC 201905540 CLIN INCLUDED Pending CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT SPDPC 201905540 CLIN CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2 SPDPC 201905540 CLIN PROBATION VIOLATION 17CR54869 CLIN Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 19CN00231 CLIN Conditional
ADAMS, KENNETH LEWIS Age: 58 Date Lodged: 8/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/6/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 15CR41511 9/6/2019 CLIN Sentenced
AGRELIUS, SONNY ALLEN Age: 22 Date Lodged: 8/24/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 19095196 9/6/2019 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR25422 9/6/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR26794 9/6/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR46801 9/6/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR45735 9/6/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR26794/2 9/6/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
ALLEN, STACY RENEE Age: 51 Date Lodged: 8/19/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/13/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 2019TRM0018 9/13/2019 LMC Sentenced
ANZALDUA, CRISTOBAL MARKOS Age: 44 Date Lodged: 8/23/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 10637634 8/26/2019 PP NO BAIL
AXTELL, JAY ALLEN Age: 55 Date Lodged: 8/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/10/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19CR06518/2 9/10/2019 CLIN Sentenced POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 18CR57286 8/27/2019 CLIN Sentenced DUII 18CR57286 8/23/2019 CLIN Sentenced DUII 19CR06518 9/5/2019 CLIN Sentenced
BERRIGAN, DARRELL GEORGE Age: 47 Date Lodged: 8/23/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR49709 8/30/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR86762 8/30/2019 CLIN Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 17CR79310 8/30/2019 CLIN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR49709 8/30/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
BLOHM, MICHAEL THOMAS Age: 39 Date Lodged: 8/26/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 21116667 8/26/2019 PP NO BAIL
BODDA, ANTHONY TRAVIS Age: 20 Date Lodged: 8/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR24988 8/26/2019 CLIN $15,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR24988/2 8/26/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR24988/3 8/26/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
BUTLER, JACOB MILEY Age: 38 Date Lodged: 8/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12713838 12/6/2019 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR 2 19CR13767 12/6/2019 CBEN
FAVOR, CODY MICHAEL Age: 36 Date Lodged: 8/23/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status UNLAW USE OF WEAPON - CARRY CONCEALED 19CR30348 5/23/2019 CLIN Sentenced
GABRIELLI, JORDAN TYLER Age: 27 Date Lodged: 8/24/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR53567 8/2/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 17783971 8/2/2019 PP NO BAIL POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 20264 8/2/2019 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR53567/2 8/2/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
GRAY, DANIEL REGINALD Age: 43 Date Lodged: 8/24/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 5/10/2019 PP NO BAIL
GRUENHAGEN, LEVI ANTHONY Age: 38 Date Lodged: 8/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status BURGLARY 1 - RESIDENCE 19CR55360 5/10/2019 CLIN $25,000 Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 13889466 5/10/2019 PP NO BAIL THEFT 2 - OTHER 19CR55360/3 5/10/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending IDENTITY THEFT 19CR55360/2 5/10/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
GUTIERREZ-CAREY, MIGUEL ALFREDO Age: 36 Date Lodged: 8/23/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 36079 5/10/2019 AMC PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 12643315 5/10/2019 PP NO BAIL
HALL, BEAU RYAN Age: 24 Date Lodged: 8/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR38395 5/10/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 66834 5/10/2019 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 66836 5/10/2019 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 66835 5/10/2019 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67050 5/10/2019 AMC Conditional
HARDESTY, JEFFERY LANE Age: 63 Date Lodged: 8/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - MIS APD PC 19-06955 8/16/2019 CLIN $15,000 Pending CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2 19CR55710 8/16/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2 APD PC 19-06955 8/16/2019 CLIN
HITESHEW, STEVEN JOE Age: 45 Date Lodged: 8/23/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/6/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status RECKLESS ENDANGERING 19CR17003 9/1/2019 CLIN Sentenced CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT 19CR17003 9/6/2019 CLIN Sentenced DUII 19CR17003 8/27/2019 CLIN Sentenced
HOLDEN, ANTHONY WADE Age: 29 Date Lodged: 8/23/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status MATERIAL WITNESS 18CV31932 8/27/2019 CLIN PROBATION VIOLATION 17CR44329 8/27/2019 CLIN $2,500 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 17CR45421 8/27/2019 CLIN $2,500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR42167 8/27/2019 CBEN $60,000
JOHNSON, ELIZABETH NICHOLE-INEZ Age: 20 Date Lodged: 8/25/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC 201910497 8/23/2019 CLIN $50,000 Pending
JONES, RYAN NATHANIEL Age: 32 Date Lodged: 8/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR78392 8/17/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR78392/2 8/17/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 18CR78392/3 8/17/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
KAPICKA, HARVEY MICHAEL Age: 34 Date Lodged: 8/19/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 8/27/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19CR46248 8/27/2019 CLIN Sentenced
KUSKE, CHASE MICHAEL EVAN Age: 28 Date Lodged: 8/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18411220 8/30/2019 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR53473 8/30/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending
LOOPER, DANIEL JAY Age: 45 Date Lodged: 8/23/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR09393 9/11/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending RESISTING ARREST - SIMPLE ASLT 9/11/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR80763 9/11/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending THEFT 2 - OTHER 9/11/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending IDENTITY THEFT - AGGRAVATED 9/11/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CN03505 9/11/2019 CLIN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR50363/1 9/11/2019 CLIN Conditional POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 9/11/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending RESISTING ARREST - DIS CONDUCT 9/11/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR50363/2 9/11/2019 CLIN Conditional CONTEMPT OF COURT 9/11/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending
LOSTRITTO, CORY MICHAEL Age: 32 Date Lodged: 8/19/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/31/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 18CR66416 1/31/2020 CLIN Sentenced RECKLESS DRIVING 18CR66416 9/12/2019 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 18CR66416 9/12/2019 CLIN Sentenced
MONTOYA, DANIEL BEN Age: 37 Date Lodged: 8/23/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/23/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status STRANGULATION - FEL DOMESTIC 1/23/2020 CLIN
ODSTRCIL-HADACHECK, RICHARD EARL Age: 31 Date Lodged: 8/25/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS HEROIN (MISD) CITE 20291 6/5/2019 CLIN PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR34132 6/5/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR19723 6/5/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR58360 6/5/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR19727 6/5/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT LANE/19CR49014 6/5/2019 CLAN $50,000 PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR56667 6/5/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19-C-01786L LEB 6/5/2019 JCLB Conditional
OFSTHUN, LARRY MICHAEL Age: 53 Date Lodged: 8/23/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC 19-03416 6/5/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT 19-03416 6/5/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
PACHECO, TERRY RAY Age: 60 Date Lodged: 8/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 5282710 8/30/2019 PP NO BAIL CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2 20195 8/30/2019 AMC
PRUITT, JAMES ANTHONY Age: 35 Date Lodged: 8/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19CR50365 8/30/2019 CBEN PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 15193001 8/30/2019 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR 1 8/30/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT DOUG/18CN04043 8/30/2019 CDOU $20,000 PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR67056 8/30/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR67056/2 8/30/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR67056/3 8/30/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR67056/4 8/30/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
QUAST, DANIEL VERNON Age: 29 Date Lodged: 8/23/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 17CR76850 8/30/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending
REED, RHONDA CHRISTINE Age: 58 Date Lodged: 8/23/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 9/27/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 9/27/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 9/27/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 9/27/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 9/27/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 9/27/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 9/27/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 9/27/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 9/27/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
ROBINSON, TYLER JOSIA Age: 27 Date Lodged: 5/14/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status UUV PC / LCSO 6/21/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19CR31895 6/21/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 20199002603CR 6/21/2019 SMC $2,500
RONE, JOHNNY DONALD Age: 40 Date Lodged: 8/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12189118 6/21/2019 PP NO BAIL
SCHLIECHER, ANTHONY GLENN Age: 27 Date Lodged: 8/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 8/26/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FL PERF COMM SERV M U 15CR48740 8/26/2019 CLIN Sentenced PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 21548961 8/26/2019 PP NO BAIL
SCOTT, JOSHUA PAUL Age: 36 Date Lodged: 8/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/19/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 14246301 9/19/2019 PP FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO CITE#20179 9/19/2019 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT BENT/WR0725 9/19/2019 CMUN $5,000 POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) CITE#20179 9/19/2019 CLIN
SHARP, JEFFREY LEE Age: 50 Date Lodged: 8/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 8903606 6/21/2019 PP NO BAIL
SHOOP, MARK DANIEL Age: 43 Date Lodged: 8/24/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 16CR03423 6/21/2019 CYAM NO BAIL VIOL RELEASE AGREEMENT 206257 6/21/2019 CLIN
SKELTON, ANGELA JOY Age: 44 Date Lodged: 8/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/6/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DWS MIS 19-C-02371L 9/6/2019 JCLB Sentenced PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 23345942 9/6/2019 PP
SNIDER, ROBERT ASHBROOK Age: 36 Date Lodged: 8/24/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19-03423/LCSO 9/13/2019 CLIN $6,000 Pending DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2 19-03423/LCSO 9/13/2019 CLIN $1,000 Pending RESISTING ARREST - DIS CONDUCT 19-03423/LCSO 9/13/2019 CLIN $3,000 Pending
SUDDERTH, MICHAEL DAVID Age: 48 Date Lodged: 8/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO 20203 9/18/2019 CLIN PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 2019106627 9/18/2019 NONE NO BAIL DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2 20203 9/18/2019 CLIN
SUTTON, MAX T Age: 26 Date Lodged: 8/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 8/30/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 16CR10729 8/30/2019 CLIN Sentenced
TACKITT, JOEY EUGENE Age: 37 Date Lodged: 8/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12735527 8/30/2019 PP NO BAIL
TERRY, JACK LYLE Age: 30 Date Lodged: 8/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 8/30/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 16CR31017 8/30/2019 CLIN Sentenced
THORNTON, JILLIAN MAE Age: 32 Date Lodged: 8/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ROBBERY 2 - OTHER 19-06899 8/17/2019 CLIN $50,000 Pending ASSAULT 3 - SIMPLE ASLT 19-06899 8/17/2019 LINN
TOMLINSON, MICHAEL RAY Age: 31 Date Lodged: 8/23/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 8/28/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 17CR79670 8/28/2019 CLIN Sentenced DWS MIS 18CR65920 8/28/2019 CLIN PROBATION VIOLATION 2016CRC0225 8/28/2019 LMC NO BAIL Conditional
TROCHA, FRANK ATTWOOD Age: 41 Date Lodged: 8/23/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12461905 8/30/2019 PP NO BAIL
VALENTINE, SHAW JERRED Age: 29 Date Lodged: 8/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/11/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 17CR68630/1 10/11/2019 CLIN Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 17CR68630/2 10/11/2019 CLIN Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 17CR68630/3 10/11/2019 CLIN Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 16CR52683 9/16/2019 CLIN Sentenced
WAMSLEY, KATIE LINN Age: 23 Date Lodged: 8/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR05723 8/28/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 35773 8/28/2019 LMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR13883 8/28/2019 CBEN $6,000 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR40675 8/28/2019 CBEN $3,000 PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR11120 8/28/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR11120/2 8/28/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR11120/3 8/28/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR15768 8/28/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending
WHITLOCK, BECKY RENEE Age: 44 Date Lodged: 8/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CONTEMPT OF COURT 66817 8/29/2019 AMC PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 17076615 8/29/2019 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR38731 8/29/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending
WILKINSON, BRYAN MATTHEW Age: 37 Date Lodged: 8/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 8/27/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 13722896 8/27/2019 PP PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR67008 8/27/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending
WILLIAMS, LOVELL Age: 48 Date Lodged: 8/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 8/21/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR 2 19CR43308/3 8/27/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR43308 8/27/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR43308/2 8/27/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67154 8/21/2019 AMC
WINDOM, ANDREW GERALD Age: 44 Date Lodged: 8/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ROBBERY 2 - OTHER 2018C08467 8/21/2019 CBEN $10,000 FAIL TO APPEAR 1 19CR09360/2 8/21/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
WINTERS, OWEN WAYNE Age: 44 Date Lodged: 8/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19CR53417 8/21/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR36204 8/21/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending
WOLF, DAVID EARL Age: 24 Date Lodged: 8/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS HEROIN (FELONY) 19CR44964 8/21/2019 CLIN $25,000 Pending POSS HEROIN (FELONY) 19CR36731 8/21/2019 CLIN $25,000 Pending POSS HEROIN (FELONY) 18CR37229 8/21/2019 CLIN $25,000 Pending UNAUTHORIZED DEPARTURE 19CR19384 8/21/2019 CLIN $25,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR44964/2 8/21/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
ZIMMERMAN, KAYLA LEE Age: 32 Date Lodged: 8/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ROBBERY 2 - OTHER 19-6899 7/3/2019 CLIN $50,000 Pending
