{{featured_button_text}}
police tape

CORVALLIS POLICE

Bicycle-vehicle collision — 11:33 a.m. Wednesday, intersection of Southeast Goodnight Avenue and Glenn Street. Cyclist Maria Orr, 70, was injured when she was struck by a 2014 Honda Odyssey driven by Gregory Obrist. Orr was cited for failing to obey a stop sign. She suffered non-serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Scammed — 3:13 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block Russell Drive, Lebanon. A caller reported being scammed out of $3,500 by someone on the telephone claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service.

Vehicle damaged — 7:55 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block Russell Street, Lebanon. A caller reported a verbal argument that escalated and resulted in $750 damage to a vehicle, with a broken windshield and side mirrors.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Robbery case plea and hearing set — From Tuesday morning. Taylor Robert Mespelt, 18, of Albany, was scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Sept. 4. Mespelt also was charged on Tuesday based on amended information with first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine. The charges stem from a reported theft of cans that the Albany Police Department investigated.

Failure to report — From Wednesday afternoon. Sean Michael North, Jr., 27, of Sweet Home, was charged with failure to report as a sex offender and failure to appear on a criminal citation. The failure to report allegedly occurred on July 4. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.

New Linn County Mugshots (updated Aug. 26)

1 of 59

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0