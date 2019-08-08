ALBANY POLICE
Noninjury accident — 11:39 a.m. Wednesday, 2099 Santiam Highway SE. A motorcycle flipped after coming to a sudden stop due to a vehicle lane change. Its driver was transported with minor injuries.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Animal complaint — 12:01 p.m. Wednesday, 42600 block Ames Creed Road, Sweet Home. A caller reported that 12 cows were at large on his property and requested that their owner be warned to contain his animals.
Criminal mischief — 12:53 p.m. Wednesday, 3700 block Knox Butte Road, Albany. A male in a black pickup truck was cutting cookies in a gravel lot, resulting in $300 in damages. Deputies were unable to locate him.
Injury crash — 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, 25300 Gap Road, Brownsville. A male was injured in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash just south of Ranch Drive. He was transported to Riverbend Hospital.
Suspicious person — 8:09 p.m. Wednesday, 31200 Lake Creek Drive, Halsey. A caller reported a suspicious male walking along the road. Deputies made contact and determined he was exercising.