LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Lowboy problems — 7 a.m. Tuesday, 1900 block West Oak Street, Lebanon. An inspection of a lowboy trailer hauling a Caterpillar D8 revealed that the unit had no pilot car, a damaged tire and was not carrying enough chains on the equipment. The company was cited.
Stolen vehicles — 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, 38000 block Hungry Hill Drive, Scio. A caller reported that a 2014 Nissan Altima valued at $10,000 and a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe valued at $12,000 were stolen from the caller’s driveway. Both were unlocked with the keys inside. Another vehicle was also entered, with $1,200 worth of items taken. A third vehicle was also struck by one of the stolen vehicles, causing $300 in damage.
Missing Toyota — 4:11 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block Oregon Street, Lebanon. A caller reported that a champagne-colored 1997 Toyota Camry was taken between Sunday and Monday.
Driving while suspended — 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, 31000 block Tangent Drive. Wendie Bryant, 44, was cited for driving while suspended after losing control of a vehicle, which went off the road and struck a tree. Bryant was transported for minor injuries.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Wednesday afternoon
Domestic assault — Jimmy Patrick Davis, 40, of Dallas, was charged with three counts of strangulation and three counts of fourth-degree assault. All of the charges were labeled as domestic violence. The crimes allegedly occurred in three separate incidents between July and Sunday, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Identity theft — Tamera Kay Krause of Anderson, California, was charged with identity theft. The crime allegedly took place in September, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency. In a separate case, Krause was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Burglary — Blaze Lavern McCormick, 46, of Sweet Home, was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred on June 29 and the APD investigated the case.