{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

ALBANY POLICE

Arson investigation — Homes at 2236 and 2258 Madison were damaged by a fire of unknown origin about 8 p.m. Friday. Vinyl siding on both homes was damaged. Cause of fire is being investigated.

Burglary — About 9:26 p.m. Friday, an officer was flagged down in the 1500 block of Lafayette. A resident said cash had been taken from his home. The case is under investigation.

Resisting arrest — About 12:11 a.m. Saturday, Haley Graves, 21, was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after officers responded to a domestic call in the 2000 block of Madison Street. Graves was taken to Samaritan Albany General Hospital due to a high blood alcohol content and then lodged at the Linn County Jail.

Felon with weapon — About 6 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a report of illegal camping in the 400 block of Water Avenue. One of the people at the camp, Mitchell Barr, 20, was charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon after being found to have a dagger on his belt.

Child neglect — About 9:19 a.m. Saturday, an officer on patrol in the 1900 block of Madison found a child in a diaper walking along the street. The officer took the child to a nearby home, where the officer found other children sleeping. Ashley Herring, 33, was not present. She was charged with second-degree child neglect.

Burglary — About 7:43 a.m. Saturday, a caller reported that someone had entered his apartment and stolen about $300 worth of electronics.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Illegal camping — About 9:53 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of an illegal camping site in the 37000 block of Highway 228, Brownsville. Campers were gone and Linn County Parks staff initiated site clean-up.

Missing tools — About 3:40 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 34000 block of Tennessee Road reported that about $3,000 worth of tools had been stolen from a pickup sometime between Wednesday and Sunday.

DUII — About 11:43 p.m. Sunday, Jared Charley, 22, was charged with DUII and reckless driving in the 35000 block of Highway 34, Lebanon. He was also cited for driving 76 in a 55 mph zone and for having an open container.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Vehicle damaged — About 8:46 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported that while she was in a store in the 1300 block of Main Street her vehicle was keyed. Damage was estimated at $4,500.

CORVALLIS POLICE

Stolen car – 1:42 p.m. Friday, 1200 block Southeast Seaport Circle. A man reported that his green 1998 Honda Civic, Oregon license number 303-FLN, had been stolen the night before from the 2900 block of Southeast Midvale Drive. The car was listed as stolen in a law enforcement database.

Shots fired – 12:41 a.m. Saturday, 400 block Southwest Tunison Avenue. Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area located two bullet casings but no signs of damage or injury. No suspects were located.

Domestic violence – 3:13 a.m. Saturday, 2641 NW Ninth St. An officer was dispatched to reports of a woman having a panic attack at a 7-Eleven store. She told the officer she had been beaten and choked at a residence nearby. Reed Kristian Stoner, 26, was arrested on domestic violence charges of felony fourth-degree assault and strangulation.

Domestic violence – 11:10 p.m. Saturday, 2600 block Northwest Century Drive. Police responding to reports of a domestic disturbance determined that a woman hit and bit her boyfriend multiple times. Xiaomei Li, 23, was arrested on a domestic violence charge of fourth-degree assault.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

From Monday afternoon

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Unlawful use of a weapon – Christopher Adam Brown, 34, of Albany, was charged with menacing (domestic violence), menacing and unlawful use of a weapon – firearm. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.

Assaulting an officer – William Turner Brown, 31, of Albany, was charged with assaulting a public safety officer and resisting arrest. The crimes allegedly occurred on June 11.

Strangulation – Zackary Steven Murphy Ellis, 22, of Scio, was charged with strangulation and fourth-degree assault, both of which were labeled as domestic violence. The crimes allegedly occurred on Friday and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency.

Attempt to elude – Brandon Ryan Freeman, 25, of Sweet Home, was charged with felony and misdemeanor attempt to elude, third-degree escape and resisting arrest. The crimes allegedly occurred on Friday and were investigated by the Sweet Home Police Department.

Identity theft – David Michael Holliday, 30, of Albany, was charged with two counts of identity theft. The crimes allegedly occurred on May 11 and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.

Criminal mischief, theft – Gerlinde Spring Lynch, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of first-degree theft, second-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief and three counts of second-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday and were investigated by the Lebanon Police Department. Dollar Tree, Spin City, Linn Lanes and La Mota were all listed as victims of the criminal mischief charges, and Pizza Schmizza and La Mota were listed as victims of the theft charges. In a separate case, Lynch was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, possession of methamphetamine and third-degree theft. Those crimes allegedly occurred on July 19 and were investigated by the Lebanon Police Department.

Mail theft – Quinton Paul Redington, 23, of Harrisburg, was charged with nine counts of mail theft. The crimes allegedly took place on Friday and the Linn County Sheriff's Office was the investigating agency.

Unlawful use of a weapon, strangulation – Walter Scott True, 58, of Albany, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, strangulation (domestic violence) and menacing. The crimes allegedly occurred on Saturday in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street Southeast and were investigated by the Albany Police Department.

New Linn County Mugshots (updated Aug. 19)

1 of 49

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0