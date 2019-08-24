CORVALLIS POLICE Theft by deception — 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, 2700 block Southwest Titleist Circle. A man reported someone claiming to be a police officer had called and said he needed to pay a bond because he missed jury duty. Following the caller’s instructions, the man purchased eight $1,000 gift cards from the Home Depot and provided them to the caller. After realizing he had been scammed, he went back to Home Depot and had the cards frozen, but he wasn’t sure whether the money had already been spent. There was no initial suspect information.
Theft — 12:48 p.m. Wednesday, 4800 SW Research Way. An Oregon State Credit Union employee called to report a case of fraud. The credit union learned that a customer had died but continued to receive automatic deposits of Social Security benefits. When the credit union refunded the overpayments o the Social Security Administration, it discovered the account was $4,200 overdrawn and that withdrawals had been made via PlayStation and Google over a one-year period. There was also a withdrawal from an ATM in Dallas, Oregon. The credit union closed the account but did not have suspect information. LINN COUNTY SHERIFF Dumped vehicle — 9:14 a.m. Thursday, 39000 block Shelburn Drive, Scio. A deputy found a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Salem. It appeared as if someone had tried to dump it in the river, as it was hanging halfway off a cliff next to a farm field. Stolen bike — 9:15 a.m. Thursday, 44000 block Quartzville Road, Foster. A caller reported the theft of a bicycle valued at $1,250. Phone scam — 9:54 a.m. Thursday, 32000 block Old Highway 34, Tangent. A caller reported that he'd been contacted by a collections agency about a cell phone valued at $1,756 that he allegedly purchased. The caller said he had made no such purchase.
Errant pig — 1:56 p.m. Thursday, 33000 block Ford Mill Road, Lebanon. A caller reported a pig on the loose. However, the animal could not be found.
Missing tools — 6:51 p.m. Thursday, 35000 block Knox Butte Road, Albany. A caller reported that someone had taken $1,250 in tools that had fallen from back of a pickup truck. SWEET HOME POLICE
Warrant arrests — 4:09 p.m. Thursday, 18th Ave. and Main St. Anthony Holden, 29, was arrested on outstanding warrants after a traffic stop. Warrants included no bail - material witness, Linn County; first-degree aggravated theft, Linn County; forgery, Linn County; first-degree forgery, Benton County; and third-degree escape, Sweet Home Municipal Court. Holden was lodged at the Linn County Jail. LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT Burglary, identity theft — From Thursday afternoon. Levi Anthony Gruenhagen, 38, of Albany, was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree theft and three counts of identity theft. His bail was set at $25,000. The crimes allegedly occurred on Aug. 16, with the burglary happening in the 1500 block of Lafayette Street SE in Albany. The Albany Police Department investigated the case. Burglary — From Friday afternoon. Donald Charles Ackeret, 30, of Sweet Home, was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday and the victim listed on court paperwork was Sweet Home High School. The Sweet Home Police Department was the investigating agency. Ackeret also was arraigned on two probation violation cases. Theft, identity theft — From Friday afternoon. Daniel Jay Looper, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated identity theft, nine counts of identity theft and two counts of second-degree theft. The crimes occurred on July 4, and the Lebanon Police Department was the investigating agency. In a second case, Looper was charged with resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamine. He also was arraigned on three probation violation cases.
STONER, REED KRISTIAN
Booking No.:
352283
File No.:
419193
Incident No.:
201905342
Arrested:
2019-08-17
Booked:
2019-08-17
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201905342
Age:
26
Sex:
M
Height:
600
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$100,000.00
Charge Information
STRANGULATION - FEL DOMESTIC
…
…
ASSAULT 4 - FEL DOMESTIC
…
…
DAVIS-WILLIAMSON, DALTON JAMES
Booking No.:
352182
File No.:
440020
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-08-12
Booked:
2019-08-12
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201905216
Age:
28
Sex:
M
Height:
601
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)
…
30 days
PPS - PCS METH
…
30 days
DEJONG, JOHN JERRY
Booking No.:
352235
File No.:
125556
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-08-15
Booked:
2019-08-15
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
72
Sex:
M
Height:
601
Hair:
GRY
Total Bail:
$3,000.00
Charge Information
PATRONIZING A PROSTITUTE
…
10 days
PAWLEY, LORA MARTINA
Booking No.:
352234
File No.:
297142
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-08-15
Booked:
2019-08-15
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
32
Sex:
F
Height:
508
Hair:
Race:
Total Bail:
$6,200.00
Charge Information
DUII - PHILOMATH MUNI
…
5 days
FELD, JASON JOHN
Booking No.:
352310
File No.:
440405
Incident No.:
201902736
Arrested:
2019-08-18
Booked:
2019-08-18
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201902736
Age:
46
Sex:
M
Height:
506
Hair:
BAL
Total Bail:
$3,000.00
Charge Information
ASSAULT 4 - MIS
…
…
CHAMBERS, TYRANN JSON
Booking No.:
352327
File No.:
407100
Incident No.:
18-C-00918L
Arrested:
2019-08-19
Booked:
2019-08-19
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201902746
Age:
22
Sex:
M
Height:
601
Hair:
BLK
Total Bail:
$40,500.00
Charge Information
LEBANON JUSTICE COURT WARRANT-THEFT 1
…
…
FTA-COMPUTER CRIME
…
…
FTA-THEFT I
…
…
FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE FRAUD
…
…
LEBANON JUSTICE COURT WARRANT FTA FORG 1
…
…
RUNYAN, MICHELLE ANN
Booking No.:
352326
File No.:
415892
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-08-19
Booked:
2019-08-19
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
34
Sex:
F
Height:
502
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$48,000.00
Charge Information
CRIMINAL POSS FORG INST 1
…
40 days
CRIMINAL POSS FORG INST 1
…
10 days
FORGERY 1
…
40 days
FORGERY 1
…
10 days
FORGERY 1
…
40 days
FORGERY 1
…
10 days
CRIMINAL POSS FORG INST 1
…
10 days
CRIMINAL POSS FORG INST 1
…
40 days
HARDING, JOSHUA J
Booking No.:
352325
File No.:
441001
Incident No.:
19CR32096
Arrested:
2019-08-19
Booked:
2019-08-19
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
1932096
Age:
41
Sex:
M
Height:
509
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$3,000.00
Charge Information
CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1
…
15 days
GRABLE, DOUGLAS MICHAEL
Booking No.:
352321
File No.:
757302
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-08-19
Booked:
2019-08-19
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201902744
Age:
29
Sex:
M
Height:
604
Hair:
RED
Total Bail:
$27,000.00
Charge Information
POSS/MANUF/DEL CONT`L SUB SCH 1
…
…
POSS/MANUF/DEL CONT`L SUB SCH 2
…
…
INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - DIS CONDUCT
…
…
RECKLESS DRIVING
…
…
ELUDE VEHICLE
…
…
DWS MIS
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-BURG II
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-PCS HEROIN
…
…
BONE, JUSTIN TYLER
Booking No.:
352056
File No.:
151011
Incident No.:
18CR40665
Arrested:
2019-08-07
Booked:
2019-08-07
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201803213
Age:
22
Sex:
M
Height:
600
Hair:
BLN
Total Bail:
$6,000.00
Charge Information
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT/FTA CRIM MISCHF
…
…
THEFT 2 -
…
…
SATHER, EMILY JOY ELIZABETH
Booking No.:
352054
File No.:
125250
Incident No.:
17CR62164
Arrested:
2019-08-07
Booked:
2019-08-07
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
1762164
Age:
37
Sex:
F
Height:
511
Hair:
BLN
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PROBATION VIOLATION DTC
…
…
PROBATION VIOLATION DTC
…
…
TUCKER, ANDRE ULYSSES
Booking No.:
352093
File No.:
100509
Incident No.:
7486410
Arrested:
2019-08-08
Booked:
2019-08-08
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201905154
Age:
51
Sex:
M
Height:
601
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
…
…
CASPINO, GARRETT WAYNE
Booking No.:
352087
File No.:
419769
Incident No.:
19CR00701
Arrested:
2019-08-08
Booked:
2019-08-08
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201902627
Age:
27
Sex:
M
Height:
602
Hair:
BLK
Total Bail:
$3,000.00
Charge Information
FTA/BURG II
…
…
POSS BURGLARS TOOLS
…
…
FTA/FTA I X 2, CRIM TRESP II
…
…
HART, ANGELICA ELAINE
Booking No.:
352084
File No.:
161848
Incident No.:
17CR33900
Arrested:
2019-08-08
Booked:
2019-08-08
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201702821
Age:
25
Sex:
F
Height:
505
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
…
…
HOLTE, SHERRY LEE
Booking No.:
352083
File No.:
158785
Incident No.:
15CR05881
Arrested:
2019-08-08
Booked:
2019-08-08
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
1505881
Age:
52
Sex:
F
Height:
502
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PROBATION VIOLATION
…
17 days
PEARSON, PRISCILLA PATRICIA LEE
Booking No.:
352080
File No.:
297295
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-08-08
Booked:
2019-08-08
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
08082019
Age:
30
Sex:
F
Height:
507
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS VIOLATION - BURG II
…
10 days
WASSON, MICAH IAN
Booking No.:
352104
File No.:
121573
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-08-09
Booked:
2019-08-09
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
0621564
Age:
41
Sex:
M
Height:
602
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$3,250.00
Charge Information
ASSAULT 4 - MIS
…
0 days
CISNEROS, LECIL JOHNSON
Booking No.:
352099
File No.:
415888
Incident No.:
18CR86692
Arrested:
2019-08-09
Booked:
2019-08-09
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201905156
Age:
24
Sex:
M
Height:
508
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$23,500.00
Charge Information
FTA BURG II / CRIM MISCH II / PCS METH
…
…
FTA ASSLT IV / STRANGULATION / CARRY CONCEALED WEAPON
…
…
FTA THEFT III
…
…
FTA CRIM MISCH II
…
…
FTA PCS METH
…
…
FTA THEFT II
…
…
FTA CRIM TRESPASS II IN/UPON PREMISE
…
…
KOCOUREK, JOSEPH RUDOLPH
Booking No.:
352152
File No.:
155146
Incident No.:
201905190
Arrested:
2019-08-10
Booked:
2019-08-10
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201905190
Age:
44
Sex:
M
Height:
507
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$55,000.00
Charge Information
BURGLARY 1 - RESIDENCE
…
THEFT 3 - FROM BUILDING
…
…
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT
…
CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1
…
…
HERNANDEZ SANTIAGO, JOSE LUIS
Booking No.:
352167
File No.:
208793
Incident No.:
2019-05200
Arrested:
2019-08-11
Booked:
2019-08-11
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201905200
Age:
55
Sex:
M
Height:
508
Hair:
GRY
Total Bail:
$16,000.00
Charge Information
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2
…
…
VIOL RELEASE AGREEMENT
…
…
CARROLL, THOMAS
Booking No.:
352175
File No.:
202513
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-08-12
Booked:
2019-08-12
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
1320205
Age:
46
Sex:
M
Height:
600
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PAROLE VIOLATION - PPS-ROB II
…
…
SESSIONS, MISTY MARIE
Booking No.:
352174
File No.:
443977
Incident No.:
18CR10604
Arrested:
2019-08-12
Booked:
2019-08-12
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
1810604
Age:
43
Sex:
F
Height:
506
Hair:
BLK
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PROBATION VIOLATION/ ATT ASSAULT PO
…
25 days
PROBATION VIOLATION/ATT TRESPASS I
…
25 days
BARDEN, LEVI GARRETT
Booking No.:
351867
File No.:
122953
Incident No.:
17CR28945
Arrested:
2019-07-29
Booked:
2019-07-29
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
17079042
Age:
31
Sex:
M
Height:
503
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$3,000.00
Charge Information
FTA-DWS
…
29 days
FTA II
…
29 days
PPS-DUII
…
29 days
GARRETTE, RYAN CHRISTOPHER
Booking No.:
351915
File No.:
160180
Incident No.:
18CR85370
Arrested:
2019-07-31
Booked:
2019-07-31
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
1885370
Age:
47
Sex:
M
Height:
601
Hair:
GRY
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PAROLE VIOLATION - DTC
…
…
CRIST, MICHAEL EUGENE
Booking No.:
351907
File No.:
138568
Incident No.:
17CR07231
Arrested:
2019-07-31
Booked:
2019-07-31
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201904918
Age:
62
Sex:
M
Height:
507
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PAROLE VIOLATION - DTC
…
…
BROCKMAN, LORI ANN
Booking No.:
351929
File No.:
148158
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-08-01
Booked:
2019-08-01
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
20190801
Age:
40
Sex:
F
Height:
502
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PV - ASSAULT IV DV
…
10 days
PV - DUII
…
10 days
JONES, VERN ALLEN
Booking No.:
351955
File No.:
100785
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-08-05
Booked:
2019-08-02
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
20194034
Age:
57
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
GRY
Total Bail:
$2,000.00
Charge Information
CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2
…
…
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2
…
…
MENACING - INTIMIDATE/THRT
…
…
CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2
…
…
INTIMIDATION 2 - DIS CONDUCT
…
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2
…
…
SNYDER, AUSTIN MATTHEW
Booking No.:
351954
File No.:
444180
Incident No.:
201902556
Arrested:
2019-08-02
Booked:
2019-08-02
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201902556
Age:
22
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
RED
Total Bail:
$12,500.00
Charge Information
VIOL RESTRAINING ORDER
…
…
PROBATION VIOLATION
…
…
TEGAN, JACKSON RICK
Booking No.:
351982
File No.:
444463
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
…
Booked:
2019-08-04
Arresting Agency:
…
Arrest Case No.:
…
Age:
20
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
