police tape

CORVALLIS POLICE

Theft by deception — 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, 2700 block Southwest Titleist Circle. A man reported someone claiming to be a police officer had called and said he needed to pay a bond because he missed jury duty. Following the caller’s instructions, the man purchased eight $1,000 gift cards from the Home Depot and provided them to the caller. After realizing he had been scammed, he went back to Home Depot and had the cards frozen, but he wasn’t sure whether the money had already been spent. There was no initial suspect information.

Theft — 12:48 p.m. Wednesday, 4800 SW Research Way. An Oregon State Credit Union employee called to report a case of fraud. The credit union learned that a customer had died but continued to receive automatic deposits of Social Security benefits. When the credit union refunded the overpayments o the Social Security Administration, it discovered the account was $4,200 overdrawn and that withdrawals had been made via PlayStation and Google over a one-year period. There was also a withdrawal from an ATM in Dallas, Oregon. The credit union closed the account but did not have suspect information.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Dumped vehicle — 9:14 a.m. Thursday, 39000 block Shelburn Drive, Scio. A deputy found a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Salem. It appeared as if someone had tried to dump it in the river, as it was hanging halfway off a cliff next to a farm field.

Stolen bike — 9:15 a.m. Thursday, 44000 block Quartzville Road, Foster. A caller reported the theft of a bicycle valued at $1,250.

Phone scam — 9:54 a.m. Thursday, 32000 block Old Highway 34, Tangent. A caller reported that he'd been contacted by a collections agency about a cell phone valued at $1,756 that he allegedly purchased. The caller said he had made no such purchase.

Errant pig — 1:56 p.m. Thursday, 33000 block Ford Mill Road, Lebanon. A caller reported a pig on the loose. However, the animal could not be found.

Missing tools — 6:51 p.m. Thursday, 35000 block Knox Butte Road, Albany. A caller reported that someone had taken $1,250 in tools that had fallen from back of a pickup truck.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Warrant arrests — 4:09 p.m. Thursday, 18th Ave. and Main St. Anthony Holden, 29, was arrested on outstanding warrants after a traffic stop. Warrants included no bail - material witness, Linn County; first-degree aggravated theft, Linn County; forgery, Linn County; first-degree forgery, Benton County; and third-degree escape, Sweet Home Municipal Court. Holden was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Burglary, identity theft — From Thursday afternoon. Levi Anthony Gruenhagen, 38, of Albany, was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree theft and three counts of identity theft. His bail was set at $25,000. The crimes allegedly occurred on Aug. 16, with the burglary happening in the 1500 block of Lafayette Street SE in Albany. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.

Burglary — From Friday afternoon. Donald Charles Ackeret, 30, of Sweet Home, was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday and the victim listed on court paperwork was Sweet Home High School. The Sweet Home Police Department was the investigating agency. Ackeret also was arraigned on two probation violation cases.

Theft, identity theft — From Friday afternoon. Daniel Jay Looper, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated identity theft, nine counts of identity theft and two counts of second-degree theft. The crimes occurred on July 4, and the Lebanon Police Department was the investigating agency. In a second case, Looper was charged with resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamine. He also was arraigned on three probation violation cases.

