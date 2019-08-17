ALBANY POLICE
Burglary — Between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2:25 p.m. Thursday, 2700 block Grand Prairie Road, Albany. A property manager reported that someone had taken gaming items and a TV from a residence.
Fake $100 — Thursday, 1700 block Salem Avenue, Albany. Kory Samuel Wooldridge, 28, was arrested and charged with trying to pass a fake $100 bill at a store.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII — 8 p.m. Aug. 6, Northwest Highland Drive near Crescent Valley High School. A deputy responded to a report that a 2019 Dodge Durango had crashed into a tree. The driver was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. The deputy issued a citation to the driver, Lisa Leanne Cellarius, 58, of Corvallis, for charges of DUII and criminal mischief. The deputy reportedly also obtained a warrant to collect samples of Cellarius’ blood and urine.
DUII — 1:42 a.m. Aug. 10, 2000 block West Hills Road. A deputy arrested McKenzy Elliott Johnson, 18, of Philomath, for charges of DUII, possession of a schedule one controlled substance, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine. Johnson reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.09%
DUII — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10, Highway 34 near Hayden Road, Alsea. A deputy arrested Anthony Scott Davis, 47, of Alsea, for charges of DUII, second-degree disorderly conduct and reckless driving.
DUII — 11:30 p.m. Aug. 11, 2000 block Southeast Third Street, Corvallis. A deputy arrested Logan MacKenzie Wise, 22, of Corvallis. Wise reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.24%.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII — Midnight Friday, 4000 block Lacomb Drive, Lebanon. Uveenal Wicks, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with DUII after crashing a pickup into two parked vehicles and the back porch of a residence. There were no injuries.
DUII — 12:03 a.m. Friday, 200 block First Avenue, Mill City. Richard Olson was charged with DUII after a traffic stop. His blood alcohol content was 0.13%.