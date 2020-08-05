Public Safety Log (Aug. 5)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing tools — At 7:40 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 600 block of River Road SE, Idanha, reported that a man who was doing work around a house allegedly fled to California with $300 worth of tools.
More missing tools — At 8:32 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 32000 block of Hinck Road, Tangent, reported that someone took about $950 worth of tools in the past week.
Vehicle damaged — At 12:19 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 35000 block of Jefferson Scio Drive, reported that while his 2008 GMC Yukon was parked at Green’s Bridge, someone broke out a passenger window and took his wallet, which contained $500 in cash, his Social Security card and tools.
Searching — At 3:43 p.m., deputies responded to a call in the 41000 block of Marks Ridge Drive, Sweet Home. Joel Soto, 25, of Sweet Home, had allegedly discharged a firearm and pointed a weapon at the caller. Soto fled into nearby woods and deputies, including a canine, checked the area, but did not find Soto.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Burglaries — At 7:25 p.m. Monday, Brian Clement, 49, was arrested at 22nd and Main and later lodged in the Linn County Jail. He was charged on Tuesday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court with three counts of first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, possession of a burglary tool or theft device and second-degree criminal mischief. The burglaries occurred on Sunday in the 1200 block of 44th Avenue, according to court paperwork.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Unlawful use of a weapon — From Tuesday afternoon. Alyssa Anne Durbine, 31, of Albany, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, unlawful possession of firearms and menacing. The crimes occurred on Monday and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.
