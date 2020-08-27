Public Safety Log (Aug. 27)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Fraud — At 7:38 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 1000 block of S. 6th St., Harrisburg, reported someone attempted to charge $800 worth of items on their credit card. Transaction was caught and cancelled in time.
Recovered vehicle — At 8:27 a.m. Tuesday, a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Salem was found in the 34000 block of Tennessee Road, Lebanon.
Vandalized vehicle — At 9:26 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 31000 block of Bryant Way, Albany, reported a vehicle was vandalized. Loss was estimated at $2,600.
Missing bikes — At 1:51 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 37000 block of KGAL Drive, Lebanon, reported three bicycles with a total value of $450, were missing from a storage shed. Last seen on Aug. 8.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Assault — Christina Nicole Overturf of Albany was charged with felony fourth-degree asault. The crime allegedly occurred on Monday and the Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
Burglary — Shane William Casey, 43, of Albany, was charged with first-degree burglary, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and attempted fourth-degree assault. The burglary allegedly occurred at Take-A-Ticket, 130 Montgomery St. N.E. in Albany, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!