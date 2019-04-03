BENTON COUNTY
SHERIFF
DUII crash — 11:10 p.m. Friday, Highway 20 near Hyak Park. A deputy investigated a reported crash and found a 2006 Toyota sport-utility vehicle on the westbound shoulder with an injured driver. Chase Theron Allen Clay, 22, of Mill City was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center for treatment and was cited for drunken driving and reckless driving. Clay’s blood alcohol level reportedly measured 0.18 percent.
DUII chase — 7:39 p.m. Saturday, Highway 223 near Kerber Road. A deputy located a black 2006 Mercedes-Benz sedan that had reportedly been the subject of a pursuit earlier in the evening by Corvallis and Philomath police officers, who broke off the chase for safety reasons. Matthew Garrett Fox, 27, of Eugene, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, giving false information, two counts of attempting to elude police and four counts of reckless driving.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Did that really happen? — 11:51 a.m. Monday, an officer took a report at the Law Enforcement Center from a homeless man who said someone had injected him with methamphetamine. The man said he was having a diabetic episode and, after his blood sugar levels stabilized, he heard someone leave his tent. Shortly afterward, the man felt high and realized he was bleeding from the hand. The man didn’t see the person who may have injected him and had no memory of how the incident started. The officer went to the man’s camp to search for witnesses but was unsuccessful.
Breaking and entering — 9:55 p.m. Monday, 300 SE Goodnight Ave. An officer went to a residence to investigate a burglary. The back door had been kicked in and a trail of muddy footprints was visible, but the resident said nothing appeared to be missing.
Stolen charity — 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, 1625 SW Third St. An officer went to investigate a theft report at Willamette Veterinary Hospital. A white male in his 20s with a black long-sleeved shirt and a camo-patterned backpack reportedly stole a donation jar containing $15 from the counter, then gave it back when confronted by an employee and left the area.
Car prowls — 8:32 p.m. Sunday, 1900 block SW Third St. An officer responded to a report that a man was attempting to get into parked vehicles, including one in which the caller’s girlfriend had been sitting. After interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, the officer arrested Matthew Garrett Fox, 27, on charges of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Fox denied wrongdoing and said he only wanted to talk to the caller’s girlfriend.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Domestic dispute — 9:32 a.m. Friday, 1200 block 46th Avenue. A caller reported a man yelling and beating on the windows of a car. A female was inside, hiding. An officer separated the couple.
Missing tools — 9:46 p.m. Friday, 1100 block 38th Avenue. A caller reported the theft of more than $1,200 worth of tools from her family’s garage.
Medical call — 5:47 p.m. Saturday, 3200 block Main Street. A caller reported a partially clothed man lying in a yard. A 30-year-old male was transported to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.
Blaring music — 10:11 p.m. Saturday, 1200 block 44th Avenue. A caller reported a neighbor blasting Michael Jackson music. An officer responded and advised the man of the complaint.
Howling man? — 2:53 a.m. Sunday, 4500 block Airport Lane. A caller reported that a neighbor was howling outside. The neighbor agreed to quiet down for the rest of the night after an officer responded.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Arson update — From Monday afternoon. Johnny Angel Gonzalez, 37, of Umatilla, was charged with a single count of first-degree arson. Gonzalez allegedly destroyed an RV on March 27, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case. Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish set his bail at $150,000, and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for April 8.
Supplying contraband — From Tuesday afternoon. James Anthony Pruitt, 35, of Sweet Home, was charged with supplying contraband. The crime allegedly occurred on March 7. The Linn County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.