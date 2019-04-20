CORVALLIS POLICE
Burglary – 2:32 p.m. Thursday, 361 NW 26th St. An officer received a report that an unknown person stole a fraternity rug and wall décor from just inside the entry of the Theta Chi Fraternity. The items were valued at $3,000.
Trespass – 4:23 p.m. Thursday, 934 NW Kings Blvd. An officer arrested Steen Skinner for a charge of second-degree trespassing after he allegedly climbed a stack of pallets to get onto the roof of the Corvallis Outlet Store.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen pot? — 9:18 a.m. Thursday, 33000 block Gaileen Way, Harrisburg. A caller reported that someone stole marijuana from a vehicle.
Missing bike — 12:37 a.m. Friday, 800 block Cascade Drive, Lebanon. A caller reported the theft of a bicycle valued at $200 from his property.
LINN COUNTY
CIRCUIT COURT
From Friday afternoon
Sex crimes — Nicholas Eugene-Miguel Correa, 21, of Otis, was charged with third-degree sodomy and two counts of third-degree rape. The crimes allegedly occurred between August and September of 2017, and the victim was a female under 16 years of age, according to the charging document. The Lebanon Police Department was the investigating agency.
Failure to appear — Daniel Jay Looper, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with felony first-degree failure to appear. The crime allegedly occurred on Feb. 4.
Failure to appear — Brennen Tyler Seplocha, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with felony first-degree failure to appear. The crime allegedly occurred on March 27.