SWEET HOME POLICE
Missing cigarettes — 11:37 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block Main Street. A caller reported the theft of her cigarettes and soda.
Counterfeit money — 3:29 p.m. Tuesday, 2400 block Main St. Someone reportedly tried to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a shop. The customer left with the bill.
Missing tools — 10:47 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block Taylor Creek Drive. A caller reported the theft of more than $120 worth of tools from a vehicle.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Burglary — 7:42 a.m. Wednesday, 33000 block Texas Street, near Albany. A reported a burglarized business, resulting in $1,000 in damage. A safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.
Stolen tools — 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, 30000 block Santiam Highway, Lebanon. A caller reported the theft of $440 in tools that had been taken from a construction site.
Missing generator — 12:56 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block Southeast Hazel Street, Mill City. A caller reported the theft of a Honda generator valued at $950.
ALBANY POLICE
Failure to register — No time listed, Thursday. Trevor Stuart Harris, 35, was arrested on a charge of felony failure to register as a sex offender.
Vehicle theft — No time listed. Daniel Joseph Browand, 25, was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and two instances of contempt of court.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Failure to appear — Steven Andrew Williamson, 50, was charged with felony first-degree failure to appear. The crime allegedly occurred April 3.