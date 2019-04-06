CORVALLIS POLICE
Furnishing alcohol to minors — Corvallis Police Department and the Oregon Liquor Control Commission conducted a sting Thursday in which a minor attempted to buy alcohol at Corvallis businesses. The sting resulted in citations for providing alcohol to minors for employees at Cibelli’s Pizza, the Safeway on Circle Boulevard, Woodstock’s Pizza, and Qdoba.
Burglary — 9:12 a.m. Thursday, 6000 block Philomath Boulevard. A salon owner reported a break-in at her business that resulted in the theft of about $65 in cash and merchandise.
Tantrum — 10:29 a.m. Thursday, 2600 NW Taylor Ave. An officer responded to a report of a man throwing a tantrum in Chintimini Park and arrived to find the man throwing his possessions throughout the park. The man told the officer he was tired of being wet and had been frustrated he couldn’t fit his sleeping bag in a sack. The man eventually calmed down and after being warned about the potential for a littering citation, cleaned up his belongings.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Transient camp — 11 a.m. Thursday, 1600 block Northeast Old Salem Road, Albany. A caller reported a transient camp on ATI property. Deputies advised its occupants to move on.
Knox Butte accident — 12:30 p.m. Thursday, 36000 block Knox Butte Road, Albany. Deputies responded to an accident in which a vehicle left the roadway, struck a power pole and came to rest in a field. Its driver wasn't injured, but the pole was broken to ground level. Pacific Power responded. The driver exchanged info with the property owner.
Stolen pump — 1:39 p.m. Thursday, 3000 block Stahlbusch Island Road, Corvallis. A caller reported the theft of a Multiquip trash pump, which includes a 13-horsepower motor. The pump was valued at $2,000.