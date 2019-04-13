LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing Eiffel towers — 8:20 a.m. Thursday, 2000 block NE Evergreen Ave., Albany. A caller reported that two handmade metal Eiffel tower replicas — one at 6 feet tall, the other, 3 feet — had been stolen overnight from a front porch. They were valued at $500 and $250, respectively.
Stolen gear — 10:36 p.m. Thursday, 2700 block Pacific Blvd., Albany. A caller the theft of camping gear and a tool box from a car in the Linn County Health Department parking lot.
Missing money — 10:39 p.m. Thursday, 33000 block Viewcrest Drive NE, Albany. A caller reported that someone had hacked his Social Security account and had his money deposited in a bank in another state.