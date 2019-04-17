LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Drifting — 9:38 a.m. Monday, 40500 block Cedar Mill Road, Lyons. A deputy reported that someone had been inside the warehouse at the location, trying to "drift" a vehicle.
Armed disturbance — 10:06 a.m. Monday, 2500 block Primrose Street, Lebanon. Deputies responded to a call of a resident frustrated by a neighbor’s barking dog. The resident attempted to record video of the barking dog. After repeatedly asking the resident to stop filming, the neighbor displayed a BB gun. A deputy spoke with both parties and each indicated they would act differently in the future.
Wandering cows — 7:21 a.m. Monday, 36000 block Cox Creek Lane, Albany. The Sheriff's Office received a complaint about cows out of pasture. The cows were returned to their proper pasture and secured by a neighbor.
Injury crash — 6:38 p.m. Monday, 36000 block Gerig Drive, near Lebanon. A driver swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting a bird, traveled down a ditch and came to rest against a culvert. The vehicle's driver and passenger suffered injuries.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Fort night — 1:37 p.m. Sunday, 2400 block Long Street. Sweet Home Police received reports of two men sitting outside a residence. The men had built a makeshift fort in an attempt to remain hidden while smoking marijuana. The men were made aware of the relevant city ordinance and officer suggested going to another location the next time.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Menacing — Michael Richard Rupert, 31, of Mill City, was charged based on an indictment with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of menacing, felon in possession of a firearm and second-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred on Dec. 3, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency.
Felon with firearm — Timothy Tyrell Combs, 37, of Sweet Home, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm. The crime allegedly occurred on March 8 and the Sweet Home Police Department was the investigating agency.