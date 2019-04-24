ALBANY POLICE
Strangulation — 6:30 p.m. Monday, 3500 block Hill St. Tyler Clardy, 27, was arrested and charged with strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault. He was then lodged at the Linn County Jail.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Credit card fraud — 11:23 a.m. Monday. A woman came to the Law Enforcement Center to report she had received a collection notice for a $2,989.02 Verizon bill even though she doesn't have an account with the company. She believed the collection notice is fraudulent.
Suspicious activity — 1:17 p.m. Monday, 2100 block NW Fillmore Ave. A man went to the window of an apartment and accused a woman of stealing his cat. The man appeared to be high on drugs.
Elder abuse — 1:28 p.m. Monday, 4700 block SW Hollyhock Circle. An officer was dispatched to the Stoneybrook Lodge retirement home for a fraud report. Investigation determined that an employee of an in-home care service had used an elderly resident's credit card number to purchase shoes online. Kala Arizmendez was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal mistreatment, felony computer crime, identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Theft — 11:10 a.m. Tuesday. The director of Conifer House came to the Law Enforcement Center to report that a check for $2,800.32 drawn on the Conifer House's petty cash account had been deposited in a local bank. She said the check was not authorized.
Reckless burning — 12:26 a.m. Tuesday, 700 SW Madison Ave. Officers responded to a report of a flag pole on fire. Diana Leigh Roberts, 37, was seen walking away from the scene and was found in possession of matches and a lighter. She reportedly kicked one of the officers as she was being taken into custody. Roberts is charged with reckless burning, resisting arrest, attempted assault of a public safety officer and possession of methamphetamine. She also had a number of active arrest warrants against her.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing TV — 9:51 a.m. Monday, 200 block SE Hazel St., Mill City. A caller in reported the theft of a flat-screen TV and 10 DVDs from his camping trailer. Their total value was about $200.
Missing tools — 11:13 a.m. Monday, 48000 block Highway 20. A caller reported that someone had taken multiple chainsaws and other power tools from a shed on the property.
Missing torch — 1 p.m. Monday, 31000 block Headgate Road, Lebanon. A caller reported the theft of a propane tank and torch valued at $100.
False info — 3:20 p.m. Monday. A deputy arrested Benjamin Grafton, 43, for providing false information to and interfering with a police officer. Grafton also had several warrants for his arrest.