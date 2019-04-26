LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Oops! — At 8:18 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy assisted Oregon State Police after a semi lost its load at the Highway 34 and Interstate 5 ramp.
Missing property — 11:09 a.m. Wednesday, 29000 block Highway 34, near Corvallis. A caller reported the theft of about $3,000 worth of personal property in the past week.
Missing tools — 12:06 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block Territorial St., Harrisburg. A caller reported the theft of $5,000 in tools from his pickup.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Domestic violence — From Tuesday afternoon. Tyler Michael Clardy of Albany was charged with strangulation and fourth-degree assault. Both crimes were labeled as domestic violence. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.
DUII, stolen vehicle — From Thursday afternoon. Neva Victoria Blake, 54, of Lebanon, was indicted on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and driving under the influence of intoxicants. The crimes allegedly occurred on Oct. 4, and the Oregon State Police was the investigating agency.