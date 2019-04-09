ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Brass knuckles — Raymond Allen Etzel, 49, was charged on Thursday morning with carrying a concealed weapon in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue. Etzel and a female companion reportedly had tried to enter an apartment complex and Etzel was found to have brass knuckles in a pocket. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Domestic assault — About 8:52 a.m. Friday, Charles Todd Skelton Jr., 44, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree domestic assault in the 1400 block of Hill Street. He allegedly had been striking his father, Charles Skelton Sr., with the man’s cane. The elder man suffered several scratches and some bleeding. Skelton Jr. was arrested and lodged at the Linn County Jail.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Abandoned vehicles — About 10 a.m. Sunday, the Forest Patrol deputy reported finding a 1973 Chevrolet C20 pickup in the 45000 block of Thomas Creek Drive near Scio. According to the VIN, it was last registered to two elderly people from the Salem area, but it was not listed as stolen. The deputy later found a 1984 blue Ford Tempo in the same area. That vehicle appears to have been abandoned at least 10 years ago and its engine and transmission were missing. The Tempo was last registered to a woman from Salem and was not listed as stolen.
Bicycle stolen — About 1:31 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 3700 block of Knox Butte Road reported that a bicycle valued at $500 was missing.
High water — About 9:21 p.m. Sunday, a deputy responded to a one-vehicle accident in the 30000 block of Diamond Hill Drive near Harrisburg. The vehicle struck high water and spun out. The driver was not injured.
Leaky roof — About 10:54 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 32000 block of Diamond Hill Drive, Harrisburg, reported that her home’s roof was leaking from the rain and demanded law enforcement assist. She was told to not call 911 for this type of problem.
OREGON STATE POLICE
Bribery – 1:41 p.m. Friday, Interstate 5 and Highway 228. A trooper responded to a report of a reckless driver, who crashed as the trooper was responding. The vehicle lost control as it tried to pass on the shoulder and hit a cable barrier. The driver, when contacted, allegedly admitted to reckless driving and tried to bribe the trooper with $28 to let him go. Kasey Efren Salmo, 32, of Woodburn, was charged with bribe-giving and reckless driving.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Criminal mischief — About 7:45 a.m. Friday, an officer investigated a vandalism report at Wells Fargo Bank, 235 NW Monroe Ave., where someone had thrown a rock through the glass doors and damaged an ATM. Robert Rito Saimon, 50, no address listed, was arrested on a charge of first-degree criminal mischief.
Theft — At 9:20 a.m. Friday, a woman reported the theft of $2,625 from her Chase bank account. She said someone had obtained her personal information and used it to have a bank card in her name sent to an address in New York City, which was then used to make several ATM cash withdrawals. The bank refunded her money, and she took measures to protect her identity and notify the major credit reporting agencies.
Intimidation — About 1 p.m. Friday, an officer was dispatched to the First United Methodist Church at 1165 NW Monroe Ave. for reports of someone destroying a sign in support of the LGBTQ community and shouting anti-gay slurs. Peter Ottaway Mulford, 38, of Corvallis was arrested on charges of second-degree intimidation (a hate crime), interfering with a peace officer and two counts of second-degree criminal trespass.
Trailer theft — About 5 p.m. on Friday a man reported the theft of a 10-foot flatbed trailer overnight from Northeast Conifer Boulevard near Lancaster Street.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Theft by deception — At 10:18 a.m. on March 29, an elderly woman from Monroe reported she had received a phone call from an unknown man who told her that she had won the Mega Millions Lottery but needed to pay some fees before collecting her prize. The woman made several transactions totaling $8,000 before a representative of her bank told her she was being scammed and should contact law enforcement.
Credit card fraud — At 7:20 p.m. on Thursday a 53-year-old Corvallis woman called to report a case of credit card fraud. The woman said someone had opened an account in her name and charged $975 worth of purchases in December and January at the Country Market, 200 NW 53rd St., and Amazon.com.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Monday afternoon
Sweet Waters burglary, theft – William Lee Ford, 43, of Albany, was charged with first-degree burglary, aggravated first-degree theft, four counts of first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly happened on Sunday at Sweet Waters Family Restaurant, 2830 Santiam Highway SE in Albany. According to the charging document, more than $10,000 was stolen from the business, including cash, proceeds, funds, credits and lottery materials. Ford’s bail was set at $15,000 by Judge Michael Wynhausen, and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for April 22. Representatives of Sweet Waters could not be contacted for comment on Monday.
Strangulation – Jason Price Lyday, 35, of Kings Valley, was charged with strangulation and felony fourth-degree assault. The crimes allegedly occurred on Saturday, and the victim was a female.
Elude, stolen SUV – Dustin Sam Janes-Berntgen, 33, of Albany, was charged with felony and misdemeanor attempt to elude (by vehicle and on foot), two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle (regarding an SUV and a trailer), first-degree possession of a forged instrument, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver (property damage). The crimes allegedly took place on Sunday, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency. The state has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case.
Identity theft – Jose Luis Pulido, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with four counts of identity theft, giving false information to a police officer and failure to appear. Most of the crimes occurred on Sept. 10, and the Lebanon Police Department was the investigating agency.