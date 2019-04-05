ALBANY POLICE
Foreign currency — 8:56 a.m. Wednesday, 3435 SE Spicer Road. A man wearing a black halter top, purple skirt, pink stockings and a ponytail reportedly left a $10 Chinese bank note on a table at Denny’s restaurant to pay for a meal priced at $6.59. The Chinese bank note is not considered legal tender.
Computer scam — Noon Wednesday, 2000 Northwest block Crocker Lane. A caller reported a computer scam, in which he lost about $3,000.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Burglary — 11:16 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 block Northwest Highland Drive. An apartment complex manager reported finding a man using a storage unit that was supposed to be vacant. The responding officer concluded David Michael Longo, 43, no address, had been using the unit for six months and arrested him for burglary, theft of services and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, after allegedly finding a bag of meth in Longo’s pocket.
Computer crime — 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, 1780 NE Four Acre Place. An officer arrested Oregon State University Student Geraldo Zavalsa Quezada for second-degree theft and nine counts of computer crime. Zavalsa Quezada, a Home Depot employee, was accused by the store’s loss prevention of giving himself gift cards starting last October, stealing over $660 from the store by tampering with the registration machines.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
No givebacks — 7:54 a.m. Wednesday, 40000 block Highway 228, near Holley. Surveillance video showed a man stealing a beer at a market, putting it into his pants and then returning it to the cooler.
Missing tools — 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, 40000 block Rodgers Mountain Loop, Scio. A caller reported that a dining canopy, cordless drill and other items valued at $250 were taken or damaged in a barn.
Errant equine — 11:09 a.m. Wednesday, 39000 block Rock Creek Road, Gates. A caller reported the presence of a neighbor’s horse and donkey on the caller's property. The animals' owner was notified.
Scam — 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, 29000 block Baptist Church Drive, Lebanon. A caller reported she had given out her credit card number and wanted to stop a $1,110 charge.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Thursday afternoon
Stolen vehicle — Isaac Peter Barstad, 37, of Albany, and Marie Therese Ramos, 38, of Sweet Home, were each charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred on Wednesday, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.
Stolen vehicle — Page Lee Butterfield, 25, of Sweet Home, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.
Sex abuse — David Russell Coats, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with second-degree and third-degree sex abuse. The crimes allegedly occurred in November, and according to the charging document, the victim did not consent to the sexual acts. Coats now has eight open criminal cases in Linn County, and the most notable cases against him include charges for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and tampering with a witness.
Domestic assault — Brandon Joseph Donn, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree trespass. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday in the 600 block of Vaughn Lane in Lebanon. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.