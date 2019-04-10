LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing shotgun — 12:32 p.m. Monday, 44000 block North River Drive, Foster. A caller reported that a shotgun valued at $630 had been taken sometime in the last six months.
Missing tools — 3 p.m. Monday, 35000 block Mikes Road, Lebanon. A caller reported the theft of more than $1,000 in tools.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Assault plea — From Monday morning. Sigfrit Leslie Bjornsen, 54, of Lebanon, pleaded no contest to third-degree assault and was sentenced to 18 months in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections. The crime occurred on Nov. 16 at the Lebanon Walmart. Bjornsen pushed a 69-year-old man down and the victim broke his hip, according to the Lebanon Police Department, which investigated the case. The victim told authorities that he and Bjornsen were having a discussion about Bjornsen’s daughter, and Bjornsen did not like a comment he made. Bjornsen was initially charged with second-degree assault, a Measure 11 crime with a mandatory minimum sentence of nearly 6 years in prison.
Sweet Waters burglary, theft — From Monday afternoon. William Lee Ford, 43, of Albany, was charged with first-degree burglary, aggravated first-degree theft, four counts of first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly happened on Sunday at Sweet Waters Family Restaurant, 2830 Santiam Highway SE in Albany. According to the charging document, more than $10,000 was stolen from the business, including cash, proceeds, funds, credits and lottery materials. Ford’s bail was set at $15,000 by Judge Michael Wynhausen, and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for April 22. Representatives of Sweet Waters could not be contacted for comment on Monday.
Strangulation — From Monday afternoon. Jason Price Lyday, 35, of Kings Valley, was charged with strangulation and felony fourth-degree assault. The crimes allegedly occurred on Saturday, and the victim was a female.
Elude, stolen SUV — From Monday afternoon. Dustin Sam Janes-Berntgen, 33, of Albany, was charged with felony and misdemeanor attempt to elude (by vehicle and on foot), two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle (regarding an SUV and a trailer), first-degree possession of a forged instrument, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver (property damage). The crimes allegedly took place on Sunday, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency. The state has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case.
Identity theft — From Monday afternoon. Jose Luis Pulido, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with four counts of identity theft, giving false information to a police officer and failure to appear. Most of the crimes occurred on Sept. 10, and the Lebanon Police Department was the investigating agency.
Failure to appear – From Tuesday afternoon. Daniel Gilbert Newman, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with felony first-degree failure to appear. The crime allegedly occurred in May 2018.
Failure to appear — From Tuesday afternoon. Benjamin Saul Williams, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with felony first-degree failure to appear. The crime allegedly occurred in May 2018.