Public Safety Log (April 4)

CORVALLIS POLICE
Trespassing — On Wednesday around 10:17 p.m., police found a man with outstanding warrants wearing his pants backwards and trespassing at Heartland Humane Society.
Public indecency — On Thursday around 3:44 a.m., police found a man masturbating on a bench outside 865 NW Reiman Ave.
Trespassing — On Thursday around 6:53 a.m., a woman was apprehended for trespassing at a 7-11 at 1467 NW Monroe Ave.
Disorderly conduct — On Thursday around 4:52 p.m., police went to the intersection of NW 1st Street and NW Van Buren Avenue about a man punching a woman. Witnesses told police they heard a woman screaming and found her laying on the ground while a man stood over and punched her. They said another man passing by on a bike stopped and pulled the man away from the woman before riding off. The witnesses last saw the man and woman, both described as in their 40's, walking off together.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing chainsaws — About 8:46 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 800 block of Bishop Way, Brownsville, reported three chainsaws valued at $2,700 were taken from a shipping container used for storage.
Check fraud — About 11:08 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 27000 block of Weber Road, Brownsville, reported a fraudulent check was cashed for $1,900.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!