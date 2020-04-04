Public Safety Log (April 4)

CORVALLIS POLICE

Disorderly conduct — On Thursday around 4:52 p.m., police went to the intersection of NW 1st Street and NW Van Buren Avenue about a man punching a woman. Witnesses told police they heard a woman screaming and found her laying on the ground while a man stood over and punched her. They said another man passing by on a bike stopped and pulled the man away from the woman before riding off. The witnesses last saw the man and woman, both described as in their 40's, walking off together.