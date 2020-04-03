Public Safety Log (April 3)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Window smashed — About 12:57 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 3700 block of Knox Butte Road reported that a window was broken out of caller’s vehicle. Window was valued at $300, but taken was caller’s ID and some cash.

Missing motorhome — About 5:33 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 42000 block of Ames Creek Road, Sweet Home, reported that a motor home had been stolen sometime in the last month. Last seen in the Albany area.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Vehicles entered — About 7:35 a.m. Wednesday, a caller on Linden Court reported that two unlocked vehicles were entered overnight and about $400 in items taken.

CORVALLIS POLICE

Trespassing — Around 8:26 a.m. on Tuesday, two people trying to camp outside of St. Mary's Church were reported to police by a church staff member for trespassing.

Bank fraud — Around 9:39 a.m. on Tuesday, a woman reported to police that a woman calling from an 800 number and claiming to be a member of the Key Bank Fraud Department got her account information and began withdrawing money from her checking account to an unknown Zelle account.