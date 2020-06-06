Public Safety June 6

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Linn County Sheriff

Missing tools — About 10:45 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 38000 block of Clayton Place, Scio, reported about $300 in hand tools and car parts were stolen from his garage.

Vehicle damaged — About 7 p.m. Thursday, a caller in the 31000 block of 1st St., Lebanon, reported that while her husband was participating in a disc golf tournament at Waterloo Park, their vehicle was sideswiped on the driver’s side. Significant damage and no note was left.

Sweet Home Police

Unruly child — About 1:22 a.m. Friday, a caller in the 1300 block of Clark Mill, Sweet Home, reported that his son was being unruly and would not go to bed when told to. Parent and child separated and hopefully child headed to bed.

