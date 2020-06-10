Public Safety June 10

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Linn County Sheriff

Scam averted — About 11:45 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 5000 block of Three Lakes Road reported she received an email indicating her computer had been hacked. She was asked to purchase $800 in eBay gift cards. Store clerk told her it was a scam, so she didn’t make purchase. Bank notified and accounts locked down.

Damaged gates — About 2:42 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 35000 block of Washburn Heights, Brownsville reported that someone ripped out lower driveway gate post valued at $300. Second gate leading to cell tower and 45 feet of fencing also heavily damaged.

Honda stolen — About 7:10 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 31000 block of 7th Street, Lebanon, reported a candy apple red 1995 Honda Accord was stolen from a residence across from the Waterloo store. Value: $1,200.

Fraud — About 8:24 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 40000 block of Highway 228, Sweet Home, reported being scammed out of $580 by a person in Africa.

