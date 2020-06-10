Public Safety June 10

Public Safety June 10

{{featured_button_text}}

Linn County Sheriff

Scam averted — About 11:45 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 5000 block of Three Lakes Road reported she received an email indicating her computer had been hacked. She was asked to purchase $800 in eBay gift cards. Store clerk told her it was a scam, so she didn’t make purchase. Bank notified and accounts locked down.

Damaged gates — About 2:42 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 35000 block of Washburn Heights, Brownsville reported that someone ripped out lower driveway gate post valued at $300. Second gate leading to cell tower and 45 feet of fencing also heavily damaged.

Honda stolen — About 7:10 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 31000 block of 7th Street, Lebanon, reported a candy apple red 1995 Honda Accord was stolen from a residence across from the Waterloo store. Value: $1,200.

Fraud — About 8:24 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 40000 block of Highway 228, Sweet Home, reported being scammed out of $580 by a person in Africa.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Linn and Benton to enter Phase 2
Local

Linn and Benton to enter Phase 2

  • Updated

Starting Friday, Linn and Benton counties can officially enter Phase 2 under the state's guidelines for reopening as Oregon continues to recov…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News