Public Safety July 3, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ALBANY POLICE

Assault — About noon Wednesday, Paul Walton, 33, was charged with fourth-degree assault against a 31-year-old female after he allegedly entered her residence in the 2000 block of Willamette in violation of a restraining order. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Theft — About 8 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 31000 block of 1st St., Lebanon, reported someone broke into a vehicle at Waterloo Park and took $950 worth of items.

Business dispute — About 1:44 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 700 block of 42nd Ave., Sweet Home, reported that employees of a tree trimming company, with whom she is having a dispute, took items valued at $500 from her home when they did not believe she was home. Suspects located and returned items.

Missing ATVs — About 3:58 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 33000 block of Berry Drive, Albany, reported a Yamaha Raptor quad and Suzuki LTR quad were taken from business during the night. About 10:10 a.m. vehicles were found in nearby fields. Both had damaged ignitions and a battery stolen.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0