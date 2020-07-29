Public Safety July 29

SWEET HOME POLICE

Missing boots — About 10 a.m. Monday, a caller the Wiley Creek Park area reported that a pair of work boots valued at $380 were stolen from his vehicle.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Missing generator — About 8 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 27000 block of Liberty Road reported the theft of a generator from a rock quarry.

Boat speakers stolen — About 11:27 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 38000 block of NW Clayton Place, Scio, reported someone stole two speakers valued at $950 from a 22-foot Centurion ski boat in storage in Scio.

ALBANY POLICE

Fourth-degree assault — Albany Police have dealt with several domestic assault cases in recent days.

About 11 p.m. Friday, Gary Dale Henderson, 31, was charged with fourth-degree assault in front of a child, menacing and strangulation. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

About 10:34 a.m. Saturday, Michael France, 40, was charged with fourth degree assault after allegedly striking another man in face.

On Monday, Austin Roy Carter, 26, was charged with fourth-degree assault after reportedly striking his former girlfriend in the 500 block of Santiam Highway, Lebanon.

Felon with weapon — About 12:28 a.m. Tuesday, Nicholas Sloan, 30, was charged with felony heroin possession and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, a spring-assisted knife.

