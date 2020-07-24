Public Safety July 24

Public Safety July 24

ALBANY POLICE

Burglary — A caller in the 700 block of 4th Ave., reported that sometime overnight, someone stole a rented moving truck, plus entered the house and took a laptop computer among other items.

Strangulation — Jarell Jamar Jackson 39, was charged with strangulation, fourth-degree assault and coercion after an incident involving a woman in the 1000 block of 6th Ave. Wednesday night. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Van, tools missing — About 7:19 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 29000 block of Highway 34 reported a work van with $55,000 worth of tools was taken overnight. Appears vehicle drove over a gate when leaving the property.

Cash missing — About 7:16 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 1000 block of Oak Street, Brownsville, reported $500 in cash was missing.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Bicycle stolen — About 1:31 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 900 block of 22nd Ave., reported a bicycle valued at $350 was stolen from their property.

Sweet Home boy dies a hero
Sweet Home boy dies a hero

Cars lined the street in Sweet Home on Thursday night to greet the parents of Zachary James Maynard as they returned home from saying goodbye. 

3-year-old killed in Scio accident

SCIO — A 3-year-old boy on a bicycle died about 4:32 p.m. Tuesday after being struck by a pickup at the intersection of NW 1st Ave. and NW Beech St.

3-year-old killed in Scio accident

SCIO — A 3-year-old boy on a bicycle died about 4:32 p.m. Tuesday after being struck by a pickup at the intersection of NW 1st Ave. and NW Beech St.

