Public Safety July 23

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ALBANY POLICE

Sexual abuse — Ricardo Valente Cortes-Soria, 31, of Albany, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree sexual abuse involving a 12-year-old girl. The charge stems from an alleged event several months ago on Stahlbush Island Road.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Ambulance recovery — About 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, an ambulance that had been stolen in Stayton was located in the 39000 block of Rock Creek Road south of Mill City. It had been burned beyond repair. LCSO working with Stayton Police on investigation.

Missing guns — About 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 30000 block of 1st St., Shedd, reported two target shooting revolvers, two holsters and a belt were missing. Valued at $438.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Harassment — About 3:12 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 2000 block of Main St. reported a man opened her car door and brandished a firearm while threatening her. The man reported the woman continues to harass him and his family. Investigation continues.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0