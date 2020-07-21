Public Safety July 21

police tape

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Blue Pool — About 6:13 p.m. Sunday, first responders transported a male who was injured while jumping from rocks at Blue Pool, 59700 Highway 126. He suffered head and back injuries.

Missing stereo — About 9:46 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 35000 block of Jefferson-Scio Drive reported someone broke out a window of a vehicle while parked at Green’s Bridge. About $3,500 in stereo equipment taken.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Vandalism — About 6:45 a.m. Saturday, a caller in the 300 block of 7th Ave. reported someone spray painted offensive words and graphics on his car.

CORVALLIS POLICE

Foot chase — About 1 a.m. Saturday, an officer attempted to stop a blue sedan but it sped away. The incident ended in a farm field near Highway 99 and Nutcracker Lane. The driver, Lake Kemp, 32, attempted to flee on foot, but was caught with the aid of a Benton County Sheriff’s Office K-9. Kemp was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of methamphetamine-felony, reckless burning, attempt to elude-vehicle, attempt to elude-foot, reckless driving and driving while suspended. A passenger, Douglas Sharp, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Both were lodged at the Benton County Jail.  

