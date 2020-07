LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tires dumped — A Linn County deputy responded to several calls about tires that were dumped on properties near Sweet Home about 8 p.m. Thursday. About 19 light truck and car tires were dumped on property managed by Cascade Timber Service. Ten tires were found on Army Corps of Engineers property and another batch of old tires were found in the 43000 block of North River Drive, Foster.