LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Credit card — At 10:47 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 1100 block of Jackson Street, Albany, reported someone had used their credit card to purchase a cell phone.

Fraud — At 11:17 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 40000 block of Linn Haven Loop, Lebanon, reported being contacted and advised he had filed a claim for unemployment, which he hadn’t.

Credit card — At 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 900 block of Main St., Lyons, reported someone had used their credit card information.

