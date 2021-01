Public Safety Jan. 20

ALBANY POLICE

Missing windows β€” About 9:11 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 2200 block of 23rd Ave. NW reported that a pallet of windows was taken from a construction site.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Card fraud β€” About 10:24 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 33000 block of Oakville Road, Albany, reported that someone used her credit card and spent $550 at a spa and hotel out of the area.

Catalytic converters β€”At various times Monday, three catalytic converter thefts were reported in the 6200 block of Old Salem Road NE.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Missing firearm β€” About 11:31 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 500 block of Mountain View Road reported someone broke into his truck and took a firearm.

