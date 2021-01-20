Public Safety Jan. 20

ALBANY POLICE

Missing windows — About 9:11 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 2200 block of 23rd Ave. NW reported that a pallet of windows was taken from a construction site.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Card fraud — About 10:24 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 33000 block of Oakville Road, Albany, reported that someone used her credit card and spent $550 at a spa and hotel out of the area.

Catalytic converters —At various times Monday, three catalytic converter thefts were reported in the 6200 block of Old Salem Road NE.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Missing firearm — About 11:31 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 500 block of Mountain View Road reported someone broke into his truck and took a firearm.

