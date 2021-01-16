Public Safety Jan. 16

ALBANY POLICE

Burglary — About 7 a.m. Thursday, Patsy Jo Harlow, 39, was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft after being found inside a building in the 1000 block of Seventh Avenue, Albany. The building had been “trashed,” according to police reports. Harlow was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Animal abuse — About 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 30000 block of Ty Valley Road, Lebanon, reported that her cat had been shot, possibly with a BB gun.

Scam — About 8:32 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 38000 block of Groshong Road, Albany, reported that someone had contacted her by phone and threatened to disrupt her Social Security payment and close her bank account if she did not provide her Social Security number, which she did. The caller is now taking steps to protect her identity.

Missing tools — About 9:32 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 40000 block of Piper Lane, Sweet Home, reported the theft of $100 worth of tools and $200 damage to a vehicle on her property.

More missing tools — At 11:27 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 6400 block of Old Salem Road, Albany, reported someone entered their pickup while it was parked at work. Its ignition and steering column were damaged and more than $700 in hand tools taken.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0