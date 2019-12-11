Public Safety: Dec. 11

Albany Police

Theft — About 4:49 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 3000 block of Oxford Ave., reported the theft of a 9mm handgun valued at about $300.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sweet Home Police

Scam — About 8:28 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 1000 block of Main St. reported that employees had been scammed into taking $9,000 from business safe and wiring funds to a foreign country, supposedly after receiving a text from the caller. Company will perform an internal investigation.

Ouch! — About 5:25 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 300 block of Boulder Ridge reported that a daughter her father over the head with a base. Parties contacted and agreed to remain separated. No mandatory arrest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0