Public Safety Dec. 9

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Burglary — At 9:56 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 36000 block of Meyer Street, Scio, reported more than $700 in items taken from the property.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Missing firearm — At 1:15 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 3000 block of Main Street reported someone took a firearm out of his vehicle within the past week. Report taken for unauthorized entry in motor vehicle and first-degree theft.

Elude — At 2:09 a.m. Tuesday, near 18th and Long, Robert Phillips, 33, was arrested on charges of attempt to elude, possession of meth (felony), distribution of meth within 1,000 feet of a school, fleeing on foot, attempt to assault a police officer, reckless endangering, reckless driving, misdemeanor hit and run, first-degree criminal trespass, giving false information to a police officer and using another person’s license. He also had an outstanding Lane County felony warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of heroin, attempt to elude a police officer and reckless endangering. Phillips was lodged at the Linn County Jail.