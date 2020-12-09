 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public Safety Dec. 9
alert

Public Safety Dec. 9

{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Burglary — At 9:56 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 36000 block of Meyer Street, Scio, reported more than $700 in items taken from the property.

Marijuana — At 4:34 p.m. Monday, a deputy responded to a report of juveniles with marijuana on school property, 100 SW Evergreen, Mill City.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Missing firearm — At 1:15 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 3000 block of Main Street reported someone took a firearm out of his vehicle within the past week. Report taken for unauthorized entry in motor vehicle and first-degree theft.

Elude — At 2:09 a.m. Tuesday, near 18th and Long, Robert Phillips, 33, was arrested on charges of attempt to elude, possession of meth (felony), distribution of meth within 1,000 feet of a school, fleeing on foot, attempt to assault a police officer, reckless endangering, reckless driving, misdemeanor hit and run, first-degree criminal trespass, giving false information to a police officer and using another person’s license. He also had an outstanding Lane County felony warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of heroin, attempt to elude a police officer and reckless endangering. Phillips was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

0
0
0
2
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News