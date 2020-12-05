 Skip to main content
Public Safety Dec. 5

Public Safety Dec. 5

Police Log

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

DUII crash — At 1:04 p.m. Thursday, Katherine Bristow, 40, was charged with DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering and harassment in the 37000 block of Beaton Lane, Lebanon. She allegedly drove a vehicle into a fence while a child was present in the vehicle. She reportedly had a blood alcohol level of 0.16%. She was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

Vehicle recovered — At 2:17 p.m. Thursday, deputies recovered a vehicle stolen in Salem that was used in a crime in Linn County. The vehicle was found in the 33000 block of Seven Mile Lane, Albany.

Scam — At 2:18 p.m. Thursday, a caller in the 39000 block of Mason Road, Albany, reported being scammed out of $1,800.

Speeding — At 4:44 p.m. Thursday, a driver in the 31000 block of Cartney Drive, Harrisburg, was cited for speeding 104 mph in a 55 mph zone.

