Public Safety (Dec. 30)

Public Safety (Dec. 30)

police log lights

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Shotgun found — About 12:30 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 27000 block of Ogle Road reported finding a Benelli shotgun valued at about $400 in the Brownsville area. Deputy picked up the firearm and placed it in a secured locker.

ALBANY POLICE

Vandalism — Albany police are investigating two more cases of windows being shot with a BB gun. The most recent of what is believed to be 37 incidents were are a home in the 2800 block of Hill Street and a business in the 2000 block of 14th Avenue.

