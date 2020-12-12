Public Safety Dec. 13

ALBANY POLICE
Burglary — About 5:45 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 400 block of Churchill Downs St. SE, reported someone had entered the home’s unlocked garage and took $1,100 worth of items including two laptop computers and an Xbox gaming center.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing trailer — About 1:18 p.m. Thursday, a caller in the 37000 block of River Road, Lebanon, reported a flat utility trailer valued at $1,000 had been taken after 10 p.m. Sunday.
