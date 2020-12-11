Public Safety Dec. 11

ALBANY POLICE

Burglary — At 8:35 p.m. Wednesday, Carmen Koch, 36, was charged with second-degree burglary after an alarm sounded at Staples. Koch was allegedly inside the store and had a bag with about $172 worth of items when store managers unlocked the building’s front doors. Koch said she had been shopping for ink pens and that her mother had purchased the items found in the bag.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Missing pickup — At 11:22 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 37000 block of Jefferson Scio Drive, Scio, reported that sometime since February, someone had stolen a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado pickup valued at $2,000.

Vandalism — At 3:33 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 34000 block of Highway 99E, Tangent, reported that two vehicles had windows broken out and items valued at $500 taken from them. Damage to the vehicles was estimated at $700.

